Ochoa named interim coach at DHS

DOUGLAS — Fabian Ochoa has been selected to be the interim baseball coach of the Douglas Bulldogs this season, which is scheduled to begin March 1.
His appointment by DHS athletic director Angel Ortega was accepted by the Douglas school board at a special meeting Tuesday.
Ochoa will coach the team this season. The head coaching position is open across the state to anyone who may be interested in applying. Gilbert "Buck" Rojas, who was head coach the last 19 years, has stepped down.
Ochoa played for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 following in the steps of his older brothers, Diego and Ivan, and his dad, Jesus. After high school Ochoa went on to play baseball at Cochise College under coach Todd Inglehart. He attended the University of Arizona on “a strictly academic basis.” For the past five years has been an assistant coach to Rojas.
"I am grateful to be a part of the 2021 varsity Bulldogs and especially to be a part of the historic Douglas High School baseball program," Ochoa said.
According to AIA365.com Douglas is scheduled to kick off its season March 12 at home against Cholla.