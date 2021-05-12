DOUGLAS — Douglas Bulldogs senior catcher Marco Pena and senior shortstop Isabel Tanabe have been awarded Gila Region Defensive Player of the Year honors, AIA365.com has announced.
Pena received first-team honors along with Diego Alan Ochia and Aiden Rodriguez.
Second-team honors went to Erian Perez-Gamboa, Damian Robles and Gaston Gonzalez.
Carlos Corona, Victor Daniel-Stuppi and Aaron Torres got honorable mention honors.
First-team softball honors went to Estevannie Rojas and Elizabeth de la Riva while second-team honors were awarded to Annalina Rojas, Samantha Nieblas, Alicia Lamadrid and Victoria Valenzuela.