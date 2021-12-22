WILLCOX − Valley Union’s rejuvenated wrestling program is continuing to make strides, as two of its wrestlers were medalists at the Willcox Invitational last weekend.
VU coach Matt Riesgo said he took just three wrestlers to Willcox. Dylan Mitchell placed fourth at 120 pounds and Riesgo’s son, Elijah, placed fifth at 175.
There were nine teams at the event. Pima came in first, Tucson Pueblo second and Thatcher third.
Riesgo said because of all the weight classes forfeited by not having wrestlers in those classes, the Blue Devils went 0-8.
Still, he said, Mitchell went 4-3 and had one bye; Elijah was 3-4 and Isiah Valdez, wrestling at 132, picked up his first wins of the season, posting a 3-4 record.
On Dec. 15 the Blue Devils were in Morenci competing against the Wildcats, Benson and Tombstone. Valley Union had four wrestlers in this event, heavyweight Michael Sosa joining the three who competed in Willcox. Mitchell and Elijah each went 1-2; Sosa and Valdez were 0-3.
At Morenci VU faced the Wildcats in the opening match and even though they lost, Riesgo was happy with how his kids battled.
“They showed a lot of heart against Morenci, a very good program that’s been wrestling a long time,” he said. “When then matched up against Benson, our kids didn’t quit and continued to battle. It showed in our last match against Tombstone. The kids fought hard. We just didn’t have enough kids to fill a roster.”
The coach said he has seen a ton of growth from his wrestlers.
“Heart is something you can’t teach,” he said. “I think all of our kids have the heart; the more we practice and the more matches we get it will be better for them in the long run.”
Valley Union is at San Carlos to face San Carlos and Pima before returning to the mat Dec. 29 for a four-way match against Tucson Santa Rita, Willcox and host St. David. On Jan. 5 the Blue Devils will be in Bisbee for a three-way match with the Pumas and the San Manuel Miners.
