ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on April 30, with the Tigers taking a home field victory 8-1.
St. David held the Jackets scoreless through the first four innings while scoring one in the first, one in the second, and two in the fourth to lead 4-0. The Jackets put one on the scoreboard in the fifth but the Tigers came back with two more to increase their lead to 6-1. St. David held the Jackets scoreless in the sixth and seventh while posting two more in the sixth.
Pitching for the Tigers was senior Kason Jacquez, who recorded 16 strikeouts while walking two. Offensively senior Robby Gooding had one run, one hit and one RBI; junior Jacob Goodman had one run, two hits and one RBI; senior Reo Larson had one run and one hit; senior Payton Dixon had one run; junior Talon Haynie had one run; junior Devin Deskins had one run; and sophomore Ryan Gooding had two runs and one hit.
“We played a great game against Tombstone,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “I’m proud of our athletes and how they’re playing right now. We still have a lot of unfinished business to accomplish before the end of the season and we definitely can’t become complacent – we need to stay humble.”
Pitching for the Yellow Jackets was sophomore Cesar Canez, who had two strikeouts. Offensively junior Nate Ellison had one run and one hit and freshman Gabe Garcia and junior Joel Esparza had one hit each.
“We faced a good pitcher in St. David’s Jacquez,” Tombstone coach Jamie Milligan said. “Our pitcher Cesar Canez threw an outstanding game but our errors hurt us.”
The St. David Tigers, 15-2 overall, 5-0 in 1A South competition and fourth in 1A state rankings, played their last game of the regular season against the Duncan Wildkats on May 1, winning 12-2. Next is the state tournament on Saturday.
“We don’t know who we will be playing yet but we do know that we will be playing in the first round,” Goodman said. “The brackets will be posted by Tuesday, May 5.”
Tournament brackets for 2A were not available at press time.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets finished their season with an overall record of 13-3, 8-2 for second place in the 2A South behind Benson and fourth in the 2A state rankings. The Jackets will be competing in the first round of the 2A state tournament.