PHOENIX — The St. David Tigers’ softball team, seventh in the 1A state rankings, competed in the first round of the state tournament on May 7 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex against the 10th -anked Desert Christian Eagles and came away with a wild 17-16 win.
The Tigers held the Eagles scoreless in the first while scoring a run at the bottom of the inning to take the early lead. Desert Christian came back strong in the second with eight runs while holding St. David scoreless to lead 8-1. With five more Eagles runs in the third to three for the Tigers, Desert Christian would lead 13-4 going into the fourth. The top of the inning had the Eagles scoring one but the Tigers fought back with seven runs to put the score at 14-11 in favor of DC. Holding the Eagles scoreless in the top of the fifth and adding two in the bottom, the Tigers were within one, 14-13.
The sixth inning had the Eagles scoring two runs but the Tigers posted four on the scoreboard to take the lead at 17-16, taking the first-round victory and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Pitching for the Tigers were freshman Anissa Jacquez with two strikeouts, senior Jaelyn Goodman with two strikeouts and three walks and sophomore Taylee Jacquez with three strikeouts and five walks. Offensively for the Tigers senior Brylee Murray had four runs, four hits and three RBIs; senior Goldi Merrill had two runs, three hits and three RBIs; junior Mackenzie Comaduran had four runs, four hits and one RBI; sophomore Jazzi Pacheco had two runs, one hit and two RBIs; senior Gennie Morrison had one run and two hits; Goodman had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Anissa Jacquez had one hit and one RBI; Taylee Jacquez had one run and one hit; and sophomore Audrey Merrill had two runs and three hits.
“I felt that our team kept their composure to come back from being down by nine,” St. David coach Leah Haymore said. “I felt the passion of the game come alive as we fought back to win.”
The next day, the Tigers took on the second-ranked Bagdad Sultans in the quarterfinals and lost 11-6.
The Tigers scored three in the top of the first but the Sultans added four to take the lead, 4-3.
Both teams added one run in the fourth to put the score at 7-4. The Sultans held the Tigers scoreless and added four in the fourth to increase their lead to 11-4. St. David added one in the sixth and one in the seventh while holding the Sultans scoreless.
Pitching for the Tigers was T. Jacquez with five strikeouts and five walks. Offensively for the Tigers Merrill had two runs and three hits; Comaduran had two runs and three hits; Pacheco had one run, one hit and one RBI; A. Jacquez had one run, two hits and one RBI; and T. Jacquez had one hit and one RBI.
“We never gave up, we fought through when we were behind,” Haymore said.