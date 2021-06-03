ST. DAVID — The 1A all-star football game, the Tom Davis Memorial 2021 All-Star Senior Bowl, will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the St. David High School football field.
The game honors 2021 senior football athletes/graduates from 1A schools around the state of Arizona.
“This game is for the players,” St. David varsity football coach Braden Davis said. “They are all great young men; this gives them one last chance to play 8-man 1A football in Arizona.”
Players were selected from 1A high school football teams that include Anthem Prep, Bagdad, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Mogollon, Salome, San Manuel, St. David, Superior, Valley Union and Williams. Athletes were nominated by coaches; some, however, had to decline the invitation due to previous commitments.
“The coaches nominated their athletes for their athletic abilities, their positive character traits and their leadership qualities,” Davis said.
The teams will be the Grey and the Blue. Coaches for the Grey team will be head coach Bryan McCarty from Salome, assisted by Braden Davis from St. David. Coaches for the Blue team will be head coach Bracken Walker from Fort Thomas, assisted by Eric Bejarano, Robert Bejarano and Joey Bejarano from Duncan.
Local athletes competing include Logan Davis, Kason Jacquez and Reo Larson from St. David. Levi Lawson and Jacob Sonke of Valley Union were selected for the game but are unable to take part due to conflicting events.
The 1A all-star games have been taking place for many years. According to Davis, the last time the all-star game was held at St. David was in 2012. It was hosted by Duncan from 2013 through 2018. It was not held last year due to COVID19 restrictions.
Sponsors for the game include Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Arizona G&T Cooperative, Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative, The Huachucans, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Alexander Farms and Victory Fundraising.
“We are very thankful to the coaches and sponsors who have put in their time and resources to make this game possible,” David said. “This should be a fun event. Come out and cheer on our local athletes.”
Admission to the game is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and 5 years and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available.