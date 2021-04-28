BISBEE — The St. David baseball team, 13-2 in regular season and 7-0 in league competition, traveled to Bisbee to take on the Pumas on Monday and left with a convincing 15-3 win.
The Tigers started the first inning with a 2-0 lead over the Pumas. Both teams were scoreless in the second, but with the Tigers scoring another two in the third and one in the fourth while holding Bisbee scoreless, St. David took a 5-0 lead. The Pumas came back in the fifth to hold the Tigers scoreless while adding three runs of their own to narrow the Tigers' lead 5-3. The Tigers took control in the sixth by scoring 10 runs and holding Bisbee scoreless to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
“We were slow getting started,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We had a hard time at the beginning against their left-handed pitcher because we couldn’t get our timing down.”
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Reo Larson with seven strikeouts and two walks and sophomore Ryan Gooding with one strike out. Statistically for the Tigers Gooding had four runs, two hits and one RBI; junior Jacob Goodman had one run; Larson had two runs, two hits and two RBIs; senior Logan Davis had one run, three hits and one RBI; senior Payton Dixon had one run; junior Talon Haynie had three runs, two hits and two RBIs; junior Devin Deskins had one run; senior Kason Jacquez had one run, one hit and one RBI; Gooding had three hits and four RBIs; and junior Jeremiah Toyota had one run.
“We’re playing a lot better from where we started the season to where we are now,” Goodman said. “We’re a different team. There are still a lot of things we need to do better but with three days of practice this week we have time to work on them. Now is not the time for us to get complacent.”
Diego Chavez and Manny Amaya each hit 2-for-3 to lead the Pumas at the plate. Joseph Villescas was 1-for-2 and Zergyo Adame 1-for-3.
The Tigers hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Friday at 4 p.m.; and will host the Duncan Wildkats on Saturday at 2 p.m. They will be traveling to Kearney to take on the Ray Bearcats for their final game of the season on Monday.
Bisbee will be at San Miguel Friday for its final game of the regular season.