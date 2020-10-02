In their first game of the season, the St. David Tigers defeated the Lincoln Prep Lightning 50-14.
“We started a little shaky, making some first game mistakes, but once we got our feet under us we were fine,” St. David varsity coach Braden Davis said.
The Tigers led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter. From that point they did not look back, increasing their lead by the end of the first half 22-6, adding 20 points to the scoreboard in the third and eight more in the fourth while giving up one touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth to the Lightning.
“I’m proud of our team,” Coach Davis said. “They all worked hard on the field for this win.”