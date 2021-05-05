PATAGONIA — The Valley Union Blue Devils were in Patagonia Monday for what, more than likely, was the final road game of the regular season, falling 10-3.
Patagonia used a seven-run second inning to break what had been a tied 1-1 game wide open.
The Lobos added two more runs in the fourth, padding its lead to 10-1.
Valley Union countered with single runs in the sixth and seventh cutting the Patagonia lead to 10-3.
Freshman Elijah Riesgo started the game on the mound for Valley Union, lasting 1 1/3 innings before being replaced by JJ Valenzuela, who pitched two innings before yielding way to Levi Lawson. The three Blue Devil pitchers allowed 10 runs and four hits while walking 11 and fanning four.
“We gave up 13 free bases,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “Walks definitely killed us.”
Valley Union had no errors and was led in hitting by Jace Mitchel, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jacob Sonke and Levi Lawson each were 2-for-4 and Valenzuela was 1-for-2.
These same teams have a rematch Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Elfrida in what will be the final regular season game for both squads.