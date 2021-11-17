PARKER — The Willcox Cowboys’ football season came to an end Friday with a 36-22 loss to the top-seeded and unbeaten Parker Broncs in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Parker advances to the state semifinals and faces fourth-seeded Morenci Saturday at 6 p.m.
Parker struck first Friday and converted the two-point conversion taking an early 8-0 lead.
Cowboys quarterback Ayden Fuentes returned after missing the previous week’s playoff game with an injury and directed Willcox down the field as Cristian Pando scored. Alexis Hernandez’s successful extra point cut the Broncs’ lead to 8-7.
With two minutes to go in the first quarter, Parker again scored but came up short on the 2-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
Back came Willcox, which pulled within one as Pando scored his second TD. Hernandez’s extra point kick was off and the Cowboys trailed, 14-13.
Parker scored later in the quarter and converted the 2-point conversion for a 22-13 lead.
With less than a minute to go before halftime, Fuentes connected with Rico Lunt for a 3-yard touchdown pass. The failed 2-point conversion left the Cowboys down 22-19 at the half.
Willcox took the opening drive of the second half and connected on a field goal by Hernandez, tying the game at 22-22.
The game remained tied going into the fourth quarter when a Willcox fumble followed by an interception later led to touchdown runs of 25 and 45 yards by Parker.
Fuentes was 8-of-15 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown pass. Pando finished with 144 yards on 31 carries and two TDs.
On the season, Fuentes finished with 477 yards passing and 627 rushing. He threw for four touchdowns and ran for 10.
Pando is Cochise County’s No. 2 rusher behind St. David’s Talon Haynie with 1,629 yards and 27 touchdowns. Haynie has 1,780 yards and 28 TDs. Chasing them is Benson’s Devin Bowling, who has 1,480 yards and has one or two playoff games left.
“The kids played very hard against Parker; everyone played well,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “It was anybody’s game with four minutes left. You can’t have turnovers if you’re going to win. Our kids have really bought into what we’re doing in football. We’ve improved over last year, and we plan to improve even more next year. We’d like to win a conference championship and even a state championship.”
