Willcox sending 8 to NJHRA finals

WILLCOX — Eight young cowboys and cowgirls from Willcox have qualified for the National Junior High Rodeo Association finals that will be held June 20-26 in Des Moines, Iowa.
According to Wendy Hooper of Willcox, her son, Caden Hooper, Cade Stratton, Kaden Lincoln, Tayden Cook, Abbie Wells, Sidney Graves, Macy Compton and Colter Lee Todd will be representing Willcox at the national event.
Hooper will be competing in the .22 long rifle, team roping and goat tying events; Lincoln, the .22 long rifle, tie down, ribbon roping and chute dogging; Cook, .22 long rifle; Wells, ribbon roping; Graves, barrel racing; Compton, ribbon roping; Stratton, goat tying; and Todd, team roping.
According to its website, the National High School Rodeo Association Junior High Division was created in 2004. It was established to bring the excitement of the sport to sixth-, seventh-, and eight- graders and to serve as a feeder system into the high school ranks of the association.
Forty-eight states and provinces that belong to the NHSRA produce a Junior High Division, with more than 2,500 members in total now competing.
Junior High Division entries compete in a variety of events, including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, chute dogging, team roping, ribbon roping, junior bull riding, bareback steer riding and saddle bronc steer riding.
Each summer, the “best of the best” from each state and province qualify for the finals. Approximately 1,000 competitors show off their talents and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes.
In Arizona, the young cowboys and cowgirls compete in seven rodeos throughout the state from September to May. At the end of May, the top four contestants in each event are invited to compete at the national level.