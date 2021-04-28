WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowgirls’ varsity softball team defeated the Pima Roughriders and the Thatcher Eagles last week.
Willcox traveled to Thatcher to take on the Eagles on April 21 and came away with a 17-7 win.
The Cowgirls took the lead early, scoring two in the first but the Eagles came back with three to lead. Adding four more in the second while holding the Eagles scoreless, the Cowgirls regained their lead, 6-3. With five in the third to the Eagle’s one, the Cowgirls increased their lead to 11-4. Willcox added three runs in the fourth while holding the Eagles again scoreless to go up 14-4. The Eagles came back in the fifth with one run to put the score at 14-5. The sixth inning would have the Cowgirls scoring three runs to the Eagles two to end the game in favor of Willcox.
Pitching for the Cowgirls was sophomore Jesse Gonzalez who threw six strikeouts. Statistically for the Cowgirls, sophomore Braxton Hammons had three runs and one hit; senior Maddy Tunks had three runs, three hits, and four RBIs; junior Jazlyn Felix had four runs, three hits (including one triple), and two RBIs; sophomore Allison Wilson had two runs, four hits (including two doubles), and two RBIs; sophomore Maylee Thompson had two runs, one hit, and one RBI; sophomore Kytilin Lane had two runs and two hits (including one triple); Gonzalez had one run, two hits (including one double) and one RBI; junior Daleigh Ebert had one hit and two RBIs; and senior Ryleigh Terry had three hits (including two doubles) and four RBIs.
On April 20, the Cowgirls hosted the Pima Roughriders and won 15-2. Tied 1-1 at the end of the first, Willcox would come back in the second to hold the Roughriders scoreless while adding four to take the lead 5-1. Pima scored once in the third, and holding Willcox scoreless would put the score at 5-2. The fourth inning had the Cowgirls again holding Pima scoreless while adding 10 runs to the scoreboard to lead 15-2. Holding Pima scoreless in the fifth, the Cowgirls would get their home field victory by the 10-run mercy rule.
Pitching for the Cowgirls was Gonzales, who threw seven strikeouts. Statistically for Willcox, Hammons had two runs, one hit (including one double), and one RBI; Tunks had one run and one hit; Felix had two runs, three hits (including one home run and one double) and five RBIs; Wilson had two runs, two hits and three RBIs; Thompson had two runs, one hit and one RBI; Gonzalez had one run and two hits; Ebert had two runs, one hit, and one RBI; sophomore Brandi Larson had two runs; and Terry had one run and one hit.
“Our girls are playing very good softball,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “They continue to stay focused and are improving every day.”
The Cowgirls hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. Their final two games of the season will have them traveling to Tucson to take on the Desert Christian Eagles on Wednesday and to Benson to take on the Bobcats on Friday. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.
The Cowgirls are 12-2 overall, 5-1 in the 2A South Region and are second in the 2A South and sixth in the 2A state rankings.