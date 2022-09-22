Monsoon Madness is the theme for this year’s San Pedro River Arts Council photography show and sale.
The show features the work of photographers from all over Southern Arizona with the photos on exhibit from Oct. 5-27 at Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. State Route 90, Benson. The show is open to the public during the center’s regular hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
This year’s event marks SPRAC’s ninth photography show.
“Online or in-person entries need to be submitted by Sept. 26,” said Larraine Milne, SPRAC vice president and show chairperson. “To access a registration form, go to www.sprarts.org and click onto the photography show.”
Entrants can also take their registration forms to the Endeavor Art Gallery, on the corner of San Pedro and Fourth streets in Benson by the Sept. 26 deadline.
Cost is $8 for each photo for SPRAC members and $10 each for non-members. There is no entry fee for the youth division, those younger than 18.
Every October, SPRAC hosts its open, judged photography show, which is one of two events the nonprofit organizes to showcase the work of area artists. Some pieces will be for sale. SPRAC holds a fine arts show in March, also open to the public. Cash prizes and ribbons are awarded at both events.
The public is invited to a reception Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Benson Center. There will be refreshments and entertainment at the event, along with a chance to meet photographers or purchase a favorite photo.
“We’re also going to have a raffle with multiple prizes,” Milne said.
“The show’s two judges are Sierra Vista residents and photographers Sean Yeterian, who is known as ‘The Arizonan Yeti,' and Robert Harris,” Milne said.
Judging takes place on Oct. 4, with a critique for the entrants at 2 p.m.
“We always have a great response for our shows,” Milne said. “We’re looking forward to seeing all those wonderful monsoon pictures this year. We’ve had a great monsoon season, so we’re all expecting to see some exciting photos.”
