SIERRA VISTA — School buildings may be closed but teachers, staff and administrators are still putting in the work.
On Friday the Sierra Vista Unified School District curriculum staff spent time delivering gifts to district teachers who were nominated for the county’s teacher of the year event.
“It felt amazing to be recognized for this great honor,” Buena High School world history teacher Tara Floss wrote in an email statement to the Herald/Review “I am proud to work for such an amazing school district that goes out of their way to celebrate teachers (especially during this time).”
“Seeing everyone who came to my house put the biggest smile on my face and my heart melt! I am truly blessed!”
Terri Romo, assistant superintendent, curriculum and instruction, said since they couldn’t recognize the nominees for teacher of the year and new teacher of the year like they usually do they wanted to come up with something to celebrate the honor.
“It was great to see the curriculum team and principals take time out of their busy schedules to congratulate me,” Tierney Parker, a teacher at Buena, wrote in an email statement to the Herald/Review. “I know there is so much more now that they are working on with everything going on, and I really appreciated that they took the time to create a plan to show support for all of us nominees while still demonstrating safety first.”
“Their generosity and thoughtfulness means so much to me, and I’m thankful for the recognition and gift they put together for me.”
Typically the nominees from the Sierra Vista are recognized at a board meeting with their families but the social distancing guidelines prohibit that from happening.
“We’re super proud of their accomplishment,” Romo said. “We want to celebrate with them.”
The team went to each of the 17 nominees homes on Friday and delivered gifts and smiles to the honorees. Kelly Roberts, media literacy specialist for the district, made personalized bags for each of the teachers, with their game and the mascot of their schools on them.
“Why I chose bags was because teachers are always carrying stuff,” Roberts said. “It’s a subtle way to (show off their accomplishment).”
All of the recipients received balloons, hand mades masks and a certificate. The teacher of the year nominees also received $50 from the education foundation in Sierra Vista.
“We’re excited about this,” Romo said. “We just want to make this about their hard work.”
Romo said said each school nominated a new teacher and teacher of the year nominee, except Buena who had two teacher of the year nominees and Pueblo de Sol who didn’t have any new teachers this year.
“This process was started by the principals and teachers at each site,” Romo said, “A lot of people touched this and put ina a lot of hard work.”
SVUSD has four teachers who made it to the finalists round of the county teacher of the year competition. They are Julie DeCuir from Town and Country, Kirsten Zamora and Leslie Nogales from Joyce Clark Middle School as well as Tierney Parker and Floss from Buena.
“As teachers, one of the best things about our job is seeing and interacting with our students and colleagues everyday,” Parker wrote in her statement. “While we still see students and staff during online meetings, it isn’t the same. It was nice to see the curriculum team and principals show up to support me, and to be reminded that even though we are apart we all still support each other and have the same goal, which is to teach and support our students.”