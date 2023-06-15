Wearing costumes from their native countries, a group of young girls toss rose petals while walking in last Sunday's Feast of Corpus Christi procession at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Approximately 300 communicants participated in the procession, observed by Catholics globally as a celebration of the institution of the Holy Eucharist.
Dressed in colorful costumes from their native Mexico, a group of young St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church parishioners pose for a group photo following last Sunday's Feast of Corpus Christi procession.
A colorful procession in observance of the Feast of Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) made its way around the outside of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church last Sunday.
Celebrated on the second Sunday after Pentecost, this Catholic solemnity is observed across the globe in celebration of the presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ through the elements of the Holy Eucharist.
As a reflection of the multicultural makeup of St. Andrew parish, several parishioners wore national dress or costumes from their home countries, representing “a visual proclamation of Christ for the whole world,” said the Rev. Gregory Adolf, pastor of St. Andrew Church.
In a past interview, Adolf said the procession emphasizes a threefold understanding — God’s gift of the Eucharist, the church taking the sacrament into the world, and observing the universality of the gift by world populations.
The procession’s universality facet is the reason those in the procession are wearing native costumes, Adolf said.
With the Host held high in a golden monstrance, the Rev. Sameul Jandeh, who is from Nigeria, carried the Blessed Sacrament under a 100-year-old processional canopy. A Knights of Columbus color guard, wearing impressive-looking headgear and capes, carried the canopy during the procession. About 300 St. Andrew parishioners participated in the procession.
The Feast of Corpus Christi originated in 1246 in Liège, Belgium, when Bishop Robert de Torote ordered the festival celebrated in his diocese. It has been celebrated by Catholics internationally for more than 700 years, with the procession as the feast’s most prominent feature. At St. Andrew Church, it’s one of the parish’s largest and most anticipated events of the year, Adolf said.
