A colorful procession in observance of the Feast of Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) made its way around the outside of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church last Sunday.

Celebrated on the second Sunday after Pentecost, this Catholic solemnity is observed across the globe in celebration of the presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ through the elements of the Holy Eucharist.

