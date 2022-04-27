St. David softball suffers first region loss

ST. DAVID — The St. David High School softball team suffered its first region loss of the season, falling to the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 9-4 Friday in a 1A South Region game.
With the win, Desert Christian takes over sole possession of first place in the region with a 5-0 record; St. David is in second place at 4-1, Valley Union third at 3-2.
A St. David error to start the game allowed the Eagles to score in the top half of the first.
The Tigers tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Honey Merrill walked and later scored on a passed ball.
Another St. David error in the top of the second followed by a hard-hit grounder led to Desert Christian scoring a run, taking a 2-1 lead.
The Tigers tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Anissa Jacquez singled in Gracey Crockett. Jacquez scored two batters later, giving St. David a 3-2 lead.
Desert Christian responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, adding another in the top of the sixth, taking a 6-3 lead.
Taylee Jacquez went the distance for St. David, giving eight hits while striking out seven and walking four.
The Tigers had just four hits as Merrill, Anissa Jacquez, Regan Haynie and Jazzi Pacheco each had one hit.
On Thursday, April 21, St. David hosted Pima in a non-region game and overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Roughriders 9-8.
Pima jumped on St. David quickly, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of a series of walks mixed in with some timely base hits.
Anissa Jacquez homered to center field in the bottom of the second, getting the Tigers on the scoreboard. Crockett, Halee Deskins and Audrey Merrill each scored for St. David in the bottom of the third, making the score 5-4.
Pima countered with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, extending its lead to 7-4. Pima added a run in the fifth and led 8-4, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
St. David trailed 8-5 going into the bottom of the seventh. Taylee Jacquez singled in Anissa Jacquez, making the score 8-6; a bases-loaded walk to Audrey Merrill allowed Haynie to score, pulling the Tigers within one at 8-7.
With the bases loaded, Pacheco scored on a wild pitch, and Taylee Jacquez advanced to third, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Taylee Jacquez pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief of Anissa Jacquez who lasted just two-thirds of an inning before being replaced. The pitchers gave up eight hits, striking out 11 and walking four.
St. David had seven hits. Anissa Jacquez was 2-for-3, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Deskins was 1-for-3 with a run scored; Pacheco was 1-for-2 with a run scored; Audrey Merrill was 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored.
St. David, which had secured a berth in the upcoming 1A state playoffs, hosted St. Augustine Tuesday and will be at Duncan Wednesday, concluding the regular season.
The state playoffs begin May 4. The high-seeded teams will host the first and second rounds.