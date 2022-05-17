St. David Valedictorian Heather Blanchette

A true St. David Tiger through and through, Heather Blanchette has been enrolled in the St. David Unified School District from the time she was in kindergarten.
Blanchette is graduating from St. David High School as co-valedictorian, tied for the honor with classmate Mason Anway. Both are graduating with a 4.25 grade point average.
“This is the first time St. David has had co-valedictorians in about ten years,” she said. “We're pretty close friends, but really competitive in academics. Mason and I kept joking about beating each other out for valedictorian. And then we end up in a tie!”
Both graduates took honors, advanced placement and dual credit classes while vying for the top spot in their class.
An only child, Heather is the daughter of Robert and Stephanie Blanchette of St. David.
Throughout high school, she has been involved in a number of extracurriculars, including Academic Team, National Honor Society, Student Government, and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She is a member of the San Pedro River Arts Council and the organization's Endeavor Gallery. She is a choir member and lector at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Tucson where she is a Missionary Disciples youth group member.
“I’m also a member of the St. David High School HOPE Squad (a suicide prevention organization) and a high school choir/music member.”
With an interest in the medical field, Blanchette currently works as a veterinary technician and has earned a nursing assistant certification while in high school.
While reflecting back on growing up in St. David, Blanchette said she loves the town’s close-knit sense of community.
“I know everyone in my class on a first-name basis and I've gone to school with most of them since elementary school,” she said. “I know I can go to the teachers with my problems and they'll help me, or just go into their rooms to have a conversation. They listen. They like you and they try to make sure you are reaching your full potential.”
Spending time with her friends and sharing fun moments together are memories Blanchette will always cherish.
“We take care of each other,” she said of her friends. “We can act like complete idiots around each other and we have so many inside jokes. We help each other through tough times.”
As she prepares for the next phase of her life, Blanchette will be attending the University of Arizona on a full tuition scholarship where she plans to major in nursing, with a minor in Native American studies.
“After earning my Bachelor of Science Nursing degree, I plan to pursue a graduate degree,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to become a Nurse Practitioner and work on the Navajo Reservation in Northern Arizona and New Mexico.” Blanchette said she “felt called” to work there after visiting the reservation for the first time as a 12-year-old.
“The health and living conditions there upset me and I want to do something to help fix that. I'm also fascinated by the culture.”
Dabbling in writing and music are some of Blanchette’s favorite pastimes.
“I’ve played piano for nine years and I dabble in guitar and Native American flute,” she said. “I love to sing, and get my singing voice from my mom.”
When asked what message she might have for future graduates, Blanchette offered the following pep talk.
“You can do it! High school can be really tough, but show that you're tougher,” she urged. “I've had times where I was really frustrated but I pushed through and ended up making it out okay. I believe in you!”
While admitting that the senior year can be a bit crazy, Blanchette reminds future graduates to cherish their time in high school and have fun.
“It's your last year as a kid,” she said. “Take part in any activity you can. Also, get involved. Clubs, jobs, volunteer opportunities, fun classes, anything.”