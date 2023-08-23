St. David volleyball excited for the upcoming season

St. David coach Breana Tillett watches as senior Mayla Trejo goes up for the kill in a recent volleyball practice. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team is excited for the upcoming season but also for the growth it is seeing in the program. This years’ freshman-through-senior lineup is currently at 26 athletes with four seniors, six juniors, eight sophomores, and eight freshmen.

“This year we have several players with quite a bit of experience,” Tigers coach Breana Tillett said. “I feel that we have a lot of hitting options this season. We also have good setters; we have a freshmen setter who I can’t wait to see how she does and also Mayla (Trejo), who is our returning setter. I’m excited to see how everyone does and how it all clicks together.

