St. David volleyball excited for the upcoming season

ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team is excited for the upcoming season but also for the growth it is seeing in the program. This years’ freshman-through-senior lineup is currently at 26 athletes with four seniors, six juniors, eight sophomores, and eight freshmen.
“This year we have several players with quite a bit of experience,” Tigers coach Breana Tillett said. “I feel that we have a lot of hitting options this season. We also have good setters; we have a freshmen setter who I can’t wait to see how she does and also Mayla (Trejo), who is our returning setter. I’m excited to see how everyone does and how it all clicks together.
“We’ve always had a close bond on the volleyball team; I can see them coming together even more this season. They’re a fun group. They work hard at every practice, and I know they will put forth the effort and work just as hard in every game.”
This is Tillett’s second year as head coach, her 10th year working with the program. Tillett, 2009 St. David alumni, played four years as a middle hitter. This year she is assisted by Seneca Richardson, assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach, and Shaye Klump, assistant varsity and head freshman coach.
“We have a lot of potential coming up in our program; everyone is developing pretty good,” said Klump, in her first year assisting. “We have three seniors returning who are good leaders. We should compete really well.
“We also have quite a few freshmen who are working hard on their skills; they’re ambitious and they want to learn. I think they will be a good team.
“It’s just good to be back coaching volleyball. I’m pretty excited about it.”
Last year the Tigers finished first in the 1A Tucson Southeast region with a 6-0 record, 12-0 in Class 1A, and 15-1 in seasonal competition. They finished their season in the 1A state quarterfinal, falling to the Joseph City Wildcats 3-0.
St. David has three seniors, libero Halee Deskins, middle blocker Anissa Jacques and setter Mayla Trejo, who are excited to see how far the team can go.
“I’m most excited about playing with this group of girls,” Deskins said, “and being coached my last year by coach B. So excited to see where this year takes us!”
“I am so excited to be able to use all the experience I have gained throughout the years and plan to finish volleyball with an amazing season,” Jacques said.
“I’m really excited to see how much we have grown,” Trejo said, “and to see all of us put our talents together to achieve many great things.”
The 1A Tucson Southeast Region includes the Baboquivari Warriors, the Duncan Wildkats, the Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Union Lobos, the San Simon Longhorns and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
The first regular season game will be at home on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region.
With games beginning in a few days, Tillett understands what she, her team, and her coaches need to work on to accomplish their goals.
“I feel like we can have a really good season; we just need to work a little more on our mental game, our preparation, and our communication,” Tillett said.
