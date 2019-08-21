PHOENIX — “We’re facing one of biggest public health issues in Arizona,” began Gov. Doug Ducey in a conference call with reporters Tuesday.
“It’s suicide and it’s affecting all of Arizona. It affects all communities from our elderly to our young people, our veterans and so many more. No one in our state is immune to this strategy.”
It was the start of a talk about the efforts being made to reach those who have decided death is better than life and turn to suicide in desperation.
Earlier this year, Ducey signed the Mitch Warnock Act, named for an 18-year-old student who committed suicide, which requires all school personnel who come in contact with students from the sixth through the twelfth grades to receive training on suicide prevention and how to recognize signs in behavior patterns and possible indicators of someone in need.
To that end, state legislators have focused on the problem and budgeted funds to help not just school children, but every part of the population, including veterans and the elderly.
The state is offering grants from a $1 million fund through the Be Connected Program to get veterans connected to the resources they need.
Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) now has $3 million to help its rural enrollees to access telemedicine programs to include behavioral health specialists.
Ducey’s senior policy adviser Christina Corieri said the federal government provided $7 million to the funding.
Children covered under AHCCCS can now find behavioral health care services on campus, she said. There are over 40 school districts participating in the program now. As of the final school quarter last year, some 6,000 children were cared for through the program.
The governor said he is a big believer in “what technology can do in these situations. We’re also working to make sure law enforcement has the tools to ensure people who are an immediate threat to themselves or to others get evaluated for mental health issues. We call it the Severe Threat Order of Protection (STOP). The issues of mental health and gun violence are something Arizona wants to be proactive on rather than reactive.”
Ducey has budgeted $20 million for the cops and counselors school program and will leave it to the schools to decide which is more important.
They can choose either the school resource officer or a behavioral health specialist, or both. He wants to see the money go out to the schools as quickly as possible.
The effort to spot problems in order to prevent suicides or hurting others will help get students connected with the appropriate resources.
Currently, he and Corieri said any school or district, including charter and private schools, can apply for the funding.
Ducey said the money is with the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) and they are trying to figure out how to get it out to the schools as soon as possible.
Any school can apply for the funding, according to Corieri. If the ADE gets more grant applications than can be provided with the fund, next year they will look at the state budget and try to get more money to address this crisis.
East Valley Tribune reporter Jim Walsh told the governor there had been 35 suicides in the past 16 months.
Many were children from middle- and upper middle-class families.
“This is just a heartbreaking statistic you share,” Ducey said. “I know so much of media attention has been on school shootings and I think we should be doing everything in our power to prevent and avoid that. But, I think the discussion has got to be on the alarming numbers of children that are harming themselves and taking their own lives.”
In addition to funding, Ducey hopes to raise awareness and start discussions to remove the stigma associated with mental health illnesses in schools by having professionals inside the school as well as peer groups so students can find the help they need.
Pam Ashley, Havasu News Herald reporter, spoke on the call of the number of elderly suicides in her area, which are mostly male and over the age of 60. One man was 95 when he took his life.
This is an area of concern for Ducey, since the predominate age group for suicides is the over-65 population.
Corieri responded, “It is our largest group in terms of the number of suicides. In 2017, 351 people over 65 committed suicide.”
Ducey noted the effort to stem suicides “has risen to the level of a breakthrough project,” similar to what was done for the opioid epidemic by bringing all the stakeholder groups together to develop a plan and policy with a real sense of urgency.
“It’s a tough subject,” concluded Ducey. “We all we’ve lost far too many of our citizens to suicide. Our efforts are only just beginning. We want to work and ensure our rural areas have the access to the care and resources they need to prevent suicides.”