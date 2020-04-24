Kyleana Dynae Linn
Kyleana Dynae Linn was born on March 31, 2020, to Dionce Reeves and Kaleb Linn of Sierra Vista. The 18½ ” baby weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Leslie Munsey and Bengimen Reeves of Sierra Vista and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Paternal grandmother is Danielle Linn and Brian Linn of Hereford.
Serenity Lynn Loveless-Chandler
Serenity Lynn Loveless-Chandler was born on April 2, 2020, to Briana Loveless and Isaiah Chandler of Sierra Vista. The 21” baby weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Lauren Beaver and Dale Loveless of Sierra Vista. Paternal grandmother is Nancy Williams of Sierra Vista. Serenity’s sibling is Julian Loveless.
Kyndel Lynn Elaine Vazquez
Kyndel Lynn Elaine Vazquez was born on April 4, 2020, to Andrea and Victor Vazquez of Sierra Vista. The 19¾” baby weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Doris Rio and Rex Clark of Huachuca City and Bremerton, Washington. Paternal grandparents are Carmen and Jason Byron of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Siblings are Kacie and Ashley Tufaro and Jordan and Lucy Vazquez.
Rosalynn Faye Rubin
Rosalynn Faye Rubin was born on April 12, 2020, to Lee Rubin and Victoria Mendez of Sierra Vista. The 19” baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Nannette Mullins and Luis Mendez of Sierra Vista. Paternal grandparents are Rowena Jones and William Bonnenberger of Sierra Vista and Douglas. Sibling is Alexander Rubin.