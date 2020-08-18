SIERRA VISTA — Six people escaped a structure fire off of South Carmichael Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was at a home on East Danny Lane near South Carmichael Avenue. The fire spread to a shed on the property located behind the house on Danny Lane. The home was completely lost and all family members were able to escape the structure unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Sierra Vista Fire and Medical. It was contained by 7 p.m.
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, of the Sierra Vista Police Department said there were three adults and three children in the residence and they were all able to make it out of the house. He and the family went to the Salvation Army to get clothes and shoes.
“Every piece of clothing they had is gone,” Borgstadt said. “They only have what they left with.”
SVPD received the call at 4:17 p.m. and Borgstadt said as soon as SVPD arrived on the scene they began evacuating the residents in homes on the street and adjacent to it. Fort Huachuca Fire and Fry Fire District were on scene to assist.
“It was extremely difficult for emergency vehicles to get to the scene because vehicles were driving around to see what was happening,” Borgstadt said. “It hindered our response.”
Several of the neighborhood roads were blocked off for more than an hour to allow crews to fight the fire, but were opened later in the evening.