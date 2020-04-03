1 Today is National Geologists Day. Thank you to nationalday.com. We’re not supposed to be wandering around town looking for ore, and many yards are covered with grass. But you can learn more about virtual minerals at onegeology.org. There’s a section for kids and areas for geology and culture and geodiversity.
2 We’re big fans of bar cookies. Ingredients are common, they mix up easily, and you just pour the batter into a pan and bake. Today is also National Raisin and Spice Bar Day, so drag out Betty Crocker or comb the internet for a recipe, and stir away. Simple enough for kids to help.
3 The Visitor Center at Chiricahua National Monument, as well as the one at Coronado National Memorial, is closed. They’ll put brochures and maps outside. Trails and picnic areas are mostly open. Chiricahua’s campground is closed, too. Take advantage of fresh air but keep your distance. Check with nps.gov for the latest.
4 The Guided Bird Walks at the Environmental Operations Park in Sierra Vista have been cancelled. However, the 50-acre wetlands with its cattails and grasses still attract migrating and nesting birds. Just go, bring water and binoculars, and enjoy the view from the platform. The outdoors is still free. Ramsey Canyon Preserve (Visitor Center and trail) will be closed until further notice. If you have questions please email Peter.leiterman@tnc.org.
5 Do a matinee. Until 7 p.m. (Eastern?) today Andrew Lloyd Webber has released his 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Joan Collins, and Richard Attenborough on YouTube. He will continue to release musicals every week for a while. Donations are requested to help out of work actors.
6 The High Desert Writers used to meet on Sundays at Get Lit. Books. Sadly that’s on hold, too. The group would like to offer some links to literary resources for writers, readers, and coaches. Visit highdesertwriters.org and click on Site Map. Many of their authors are from Cochise County. Check for availability of these really good books at cochiselibrary.org.
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections.
It’s National Caramel Popcorn Day and National Tartan Day. We’re having to ration the caramel cheese popcorn, both so it lasts, and so we don’t end up as blimps. Scots might view or participate in some Highland dancing.
Vista Transit has resumed its routes for “essential trips” only. The Transit Center remains closed. Additional safety procedures are in place to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 to 10 a.m., at the Landmark Cafe has been cancelled for the duration. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Love Jazz? Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter and director, of Jazz at Lincoln Center is increasing jazz musicians efforts to get their work to you. Visit jazz.ord/media. They have recordings, videos, radio shows, and live events. Donate what you can.