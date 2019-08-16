6 Things to Do on SUNDAY August 18
1 Sign up to give blood on Aug. 27. The earlier you sign up, the better. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of available blood. Sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org, then search by zip code (85635), or call St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432, to make an appointment. All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt and a $5 Amazon gift card. The blood drive will be in the Educational Building, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Dr. in Sierra Vista.
2 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Register for the Worksite Wellness Conference on Sept. 27 at Cochise College Sierra Vista. It’s a free event where experts will be providing information and resources about health and wellness in the workplace. Space is limited. Register at cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/worksite-wellness-conference or contact Daniella Reidmiller at dreidmiller@cochise.az.gov.
4 Take some time for Teen Taiko at their Demo Session, 2 p.m. at Sierra Vista Taiko, Studio 697, 697 E. Wilcox. Taiko Drumming is a powerful passion. See what it's all about — the drumming, the dancing, the teamwork. Info: 520-222-8869. Free.
5 KC Reign teaches “Hip Hop Heels” at 3 p.m. at the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, 3811 S. Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista. It’s a sexy hip-hop heels class in a stress-free, beginner-friendly environment. Learn some moves to boost your confidence and unleash your inner vixen. Get info and $10 advance tickets at Eventbrite. Same day drop In cost is $15; bring cash exact change.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MORE SUNDAY EVENTS
Birthday Breakfast, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Choose from menu. Birthday this month? Member of Post/Auxiliary? Breakfast is free. Open to all. Info: 520-458-9972. $0 - $5.45
Sierra Vista 3Gun and Action Pistol Match, 9 a.m. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Highway 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-378-2306, 520-255-6206. $5.
Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
MONDAY EVENTS
Mondays starting on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m., Sierra Vista Community Chorus announces a change of rehearsal venue to Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive on the west side of Sierra Vista. Interested singers prepare for Gospel Concerts in October and a Christmas Festival of Songs in December No auditions, no costs, and you don’t need to read music. For further information, call 520-378-0730.
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Spanish II, noon. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this 12-week class. Info: 520-458-4225. Free
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon, Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.