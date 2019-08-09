6 Things to Do on SUNDAY August 11
1 Wildlife biologist, writer, and photographer Bob Luce will present images of the spectacular scenery along the San Pedro River during the four seasons of the year, share images of some of the many native birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians that inhabit the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, and discuss the present and future impacts of humans on the river. Space is limited at Carr House, so arrive early at 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. Call 520-378-0311 for more information.
2 See some local birds in an unlikely spot, Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, aka, the wastewater treatment plant. The walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. inSierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
4 Bring your works to the Prose/Poetry Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. at Get Lit. Books, 1502 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Participants read their work to the group and receive honest, but gentle comments. Open to all experience levels. Call 520-255-3899 for more information.
5 The Bisbee Royale continues its Sunday Kids film series with “Cool Runnings,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Four Jamaican bobsledders dream of competing in the Winter Olympics, despite never having seen snow. With the help of a disgraced former champion desperate to redeem himself, they set out to become worthy. Doors open at 1 p.m.; food and beverages available for sale. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Sponsored by KBRP and the Bisbee Woman’s Club. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS
The Sierra Vista Shooting Range will be closed August 12 to 14. The Arizona Fish & Game Department is repairing berms. For more info, contact 520-378-2072.
Mondays starting on August 19 at 9:30 a.m., Sierra Vista Community Chorus announces a change of rehearsal venue to Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive on the west side of Sierra Vista. Interested singers prepare for Gospel Concerts in October and a Christmas Festival of Songs in December No auditions, no costs, and you don’t need to read music. For further information, call 520-378-0730.
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Spanish II, noon. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this 12-week class. Info: 520-458-4225. Free
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon, Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.