6 Things to Do on SUNDAY! August 25
1 Find out all about Southern Arizona's Small Carnivores at Carr House, starting at 1:30 p.m. Southern Arizona is home to a variety of small carnivores, including northern raccoon, ringtail, gray fox, and ocelot, to name a few. Presenter Jeff Babson of Sky Island Tours will discuss the diversity and life history of these wonderful mammals. Carr House is located at 1011 East Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. The program is free, but space is limited. Arrive early. Call for more information: 520-378-0311.
2 Sign up to give blood on August 27. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of available blood. Sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org, then search by zip code (85635), or call St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432, to make an appointment. All presenting donors will receive a t-shirt, and a $5 Amazon gift card.The blood drive will be in the Educational Building, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Dr. in Sierra Vista.
3 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
4 Get some really good food for a good cause at the Barbacoa Fundraiser at the Naco Fire Station on Martinez St. Help cover medical expenses for Aracely Mendoza who is fighting lung cancer. The $8 plate includes barbacoa, beans, macaroni salad, salsa, tortilla, and a soda. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call for tickets or to give a donation: 520-255-4637.
5 Tune up your twinkle toes at a Ballroom Dance Workshop starting at 3 p.m. For all levels, beginning to advanced. The Smooth Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. will go over techniques for waltz, tango, and foxtrot. The Rhythm Workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. will go over techniques for rumba, cha cha, and East Coast Swing. $20/class or $30 for both; cash or check only. Start swinging at the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre at 3811 Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-378-3089.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MORE SUNDAY EVENTS!!!!!!
Varmint Match, 8:30 a.m. - noon, Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 & 335, Sierra Vista. Steel targets: 200 - 420 yards from bench rest. Eye and ear protection required. Safety rules reviewed before match. Info: 520-559-1695. $10.
Civilian Battle Rifle Match, 9 a.m. - noon, Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Contact the Match Director for more information on this event., Info: 520-559-1695. $10.
Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
MONDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Free Education on Understanding Medicare, 11 a.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Parts A, B, C & D; how to enroll; coverage; Advantage / Supplement Plans; 2020 changes. Call for seating and more info: 520-329-1320. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 - 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Bonnie Starr, 2 - 3 p.m. Prestige Assisted Living, 4400 Avenida Cochise, Sierra Vista. Bonnie Starr is playing toe tapping country. All are welcome. Info: partnersband.com, 520-227-3507. Free.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Scottish American Military Society Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Vista View Resort Clubhouse, 526 S. Clubhouse Lane, Sierra Vista. Open to Scottish ancestry honorably discharged veterans, active duty / reserve personnel; cadets; college ROTC, spouses, widows/widowers of veterans. Info: 520-559-3698.