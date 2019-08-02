6 Things to Do on SUNDAY August 4
1 KC Reign teaches “Hip Hop Heels” at the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, 3811 S. Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista. It’s a sexy hip-hop heels class in a stress-free, beginner friendly environment. Learn some moves to boost your confidence and unleash your inner vixen. Get info and $10 advance tickets at Eventbrite. Same day drop-in cost is $15, cash exact change.
2 Just a reminder that the Sierra Vista Shooting Range will be closed weekdays, July 29 to August 1, August 5 to 8, and August 12 to 14. The Arizona Fish & Game Department will be repairing berms. The range is open on Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5.p.m. See below for today’s shoots. For more info, contact 520-378-2072.
3 Mondays starting on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m., Sierra Vista Community Chorus announces a change of rehearsal venue to Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive on the west side of Sierra Vista. Interested singers prepare for gospel concerts in October and a Christmas Festival of Songs in December No auditions, no costs, and you don’t need to read music. For further information, call 520-378-0730.
4 See some local birds in an unlikely spot, Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, aka, the wastewater treatment plant. The walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
5 The Bisbee Royale continues its Sunday Kids film series with “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Carrie and Paul move to a small village during World War II and discover their host is an apprentice witch! Doors open at 1 p.m.; food and beverages available for sale. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Sponsored by KBRP and the Bisbee Woman’s Club. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MORE SUNDAY EVENTS
Register for the 2019 Fall Youth Soccer Program through Aug. 16. Youth 4 - 12. Sept. 2 - Nov. 9. Call for an appointment 520-533-0738.
Steel Pig Match, 9 a.m. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Highway 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Calibers Allowed: .17 HMR, .22 MAG, .22 Long Rifle. Targets are 2/3 size NRA Pistol Silhouette pigs. Info: 520-508-7308. $5.
Al Anon Meeting, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
MONDAY EVENTS
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Spanish II, noon. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this 12-week class. Info: 520-458-4225. Free
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Chiricahua's Bisbee Family Health Center Grand Opening, 4 p.m. Chiricahua Community Health Center, 108 Arizona St., Bisbee. National Health Center Week. Free food, door prizes, entertainment, teddy bear clinic. Info: 520-432-3309. Free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon, Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.