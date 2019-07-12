6 Things to Do on SUNDAY July 7
1 Hear all that chirping and birdie tweeting? Learn to tell who is singing what at Birding By Ear at Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. Starting at 1 p.m. Rick Romea will help you start to describe bird vocalizations, using examples from common southwest birds. Take the mystery out of birding by ear, using name-saying, mnemonics, cadence and sound quality, sound-alike birds, and figuring out trillers. Space is limited; arrive early. Get more info at info@huachucamountains.org.
2 See some local birds in an unlikely spot, Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, aka, the wastewater treatment plant. The walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Get support from others in your situation at the Al Anon Meeting, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
4 The Bisbee Royale continues its Sunday Kids film series with “The Neverending Story,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. On his way to school, Bastian ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Bastian begins reading “The Neverending Story,” about a fantasy land threatened by "The Nothing," a darkness that destroys everything. Doors open at 1 p.m.; food and beverages available for sale. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get discount coupons at the Bisbee Pool and the Boys and Girls Club. Sponsored by KBRP and the Bisbee Woman’s Club. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
5 Meet other authors and get gentle criticism on your work at the High Desert Writers Workshop. They meet at 2 p.m. at Get Lit. Books, 1502 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. These free, monthly prose/poetry workshops are open to all experience levels. For more information (and free literary resources), visit HighDesertWriters.org.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MORE SUNDAY EVENTS
Child and Youth Services Youth Sports and Fitness is now accepting registrations for the 7-18 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Get a little inspiration from Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Be adventurous with finger swirls and dabs of paint to create some home or office decor. You supply your digits and the library will supply the paints, while supplies last. Please call (520) 458-4225, stop by the library, or email Susan.Abend@sierravistaaz.gov to sign up!
MONDAY EVENTS
Schedule a registration appointment for the 2019 Fall Youth (ages 4 - 12) Soccer Program, contact Parent Central Services at 520-533-0738. Info: Youth Sports and Fitness staff at 520-533-8437.
Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. & noon - 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, noon - 1 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: 520-508-2586. Free.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Bonnie Starr, 1:30 p.m. Via Elegante Assisted Living, 4120 E. Ramsey Road, Hereford. All are welcome for an hour of country, oldies and dance tunes. Visit partnersband.com or call 520-227-3507.
“Spaceballs,” 1 - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. A fantasy parody comedy space flick. PG, 1 hr. 36 min. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SSVEC Conference Room, 311 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.