6 Things to Do on SUNDAY July 28
1 Just a reminder that the Sierra Vista Shooting Range will be closed weekdays, July 29 to August 1, August 5 to 8, and August 12 to 14. The Arizona Fish & Game Department will be repairing berms. The range is open on Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5.p.m. See below for today’s shoots. For more info, contact 520-378-2072.
2 See some local birds in an unlikely spot, Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, aka, the wastewater treatment plant. The walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory, and the Friends of the San Pedro River. The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Wake up your body with a really good stretch. It’s Sunday Sunrise Barre, 9 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Bring a towel, mat, and water to this functional fitness class designed to increase flexibility, balance, and posture. The movements draw from ballet, Pilates and yoga. It isn’t a dance class but is designed for all levels of fitness. Ages 16 and up are welcome, and no registration is required. Enter the library through the patio doors.
4 With all the textures on Bisbee buildings, it’s great to know the history behind them. Carr House in Hereford presents Bisbee Walls, Past and Present. Colleen Crowlie will show a sampling of Bisbee’s finest walls and introduce you to the masons and artists who created them. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so arrive early. Carr House is located at 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road. Contact info@huachucamountains.org or 520-378-0311 for more information.
5 The Bisbee Royale continues its Sunday Kids film series with “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Three orphans must live with their creepy relative, Count Olaf, who only wants their inheritance. Doors open at 1 p.m.; food and beverages available for sale. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Sponsored by KBRP and the Bisbee Woman’s Club. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MORE SUNDAY EVENTS
Varmint Match, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 & 335, Sierra Vista. Steel targets: 200 — 420 yards from bench rest. Eye and ear protection required. Safety rules reviewed before match. Info: 520-559-1695. $10.
Civilian Battle Rifle Match, 9 a.m. — noon, Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Contact the Match Director for more information on this event., Info: 520-559-1695. $10.
Al Anon Meeting, 9:30 — 10:30 a.m., Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
MONDAY EVENTS
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 — 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend — active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Bingo, 1 — 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 — 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 — 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Christmas in July-Vacation Bible School, 5:30 p.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. Learn about hope, peace, joy, love, celebrating Jesus’s birthday. A light meal will be served. Info: svumc3225@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 — 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon — New Way of Living AFG, 6 — 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 — 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.