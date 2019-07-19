6 Things to Do on SUNDAY July 21
1 Bring the whole families to the Ranch Family Fun Day at Canelo Cowboy Church. Families and kids of all ages can participate in rodeo activities like horse riding barrels/poles, steer & calf riding, mutton busting, breakaway calf roping, practice roping a dummy steer, ribbon pull, goat tying, and more ranch fun for the entire family. The rodeo starts at 8 a.m. After the rodeo Pastor Steve Lindsey will speak, along with live country music and a free cowboy lunch. There is no cost for the event, and it's open to the public at 14 McCarthy Lane in Elgin. Get more information at 520-455-5000.
2 See some local birds in an unlikely spot, Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, aka, the wastewater treatment plant. The walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Birthday Breakfast, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Choose from menu. Birthday this month? Member of Post/Auxiliary? Breakfast is free. Open to all. Info: 520-458-9972. $0 - $5.45
4 Get support from others in your situation at the Al Anon Meeting, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
5 The Bisbee Royale continues its Sunday Kids film series with “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Two young friends find a magic book that brings a Doors open at 1 p.m.; food and beverages available for sale. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get discount coupons at the Bisbee Pool and the Boys and Girls Club. Sponsored by KBRP and the Bisbee Woman’s Club. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS
Schedule a registration appointment for the 2019 Fall Youth (ages 4 - 12) Soccer Program, contact Parent Central Services at 520-533-0738. For more information contact the Youth Sports and Fitness office staff at 520-533-8437.
Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. & noon - 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
Art Around Town continues through August at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the Sunsites. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: 520-586-4630.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
“Flash Gordon” 1 - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. NASA scientists minimize an unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail." Flash Gordon rectifies things. PG, 1 hr. 54 min. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Bonnie Starr, 2 - 3 p.m. Prestige Assisted Living, 4400 Avenida Cochise, Sierra Vista. Bonnie Starr is playing toe tapping country. All are welcome. Info: partnersband.com, 520-227-3507. Free.
Kids Yoga Ages 5-8, 3 - 3:45 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Yoga helps improve concentration and ability to relax, sense of calmness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
Kids Yoga Ages 9-12, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Enhances flexibility, strength, coordination, body awareness. All abilities friendly. Info: 520-263-3293. $5, first class free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Christmas in July-Vacation Bible School, 5:30 p.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. Learn about hope, peace, joy, love, celebrating Jesus's birthday. A light meal will be served. Info: svumc3225@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.