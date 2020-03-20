1 Today is National Goof Off Day, and it might be a good time to do so — if you’re not a first responder or a medical professional. As the kids sing, “Let it Go,” for just an hour or so, and maybe do nothing. Or try a puzzle that won’t stress, or throw a ball to a kid or a dog. Up to you.
2 The Visitor Center at Chiricahua National Monument, as well as the one at Coronado National Memorial, is closed. They’ll put brochures and maps outside. Trails and picnic areas are mostly open. Check with recreation.gov for current information on Chiricahua’s campgrounds. Take advantage of fresh air but keep your distance. According to one of their posts, you should still not use slower friends as bear bait.
3 The Guided Bird Walks at the Environmental Operations Park in Sierra Vista have been cancelled. However, the 50-acre wetlands with its cattails and grasses still attract migrating and nesting birds. Just go, bring water and binoculars, and enjoy the view from the platform. The outdoors is still free.
4 Because of the coronavirus the Ramsey Canyon Preserve (Visitor Center and trail) will be closed until further notice. If you have questions please email Peter.leiterman@tnc.org
5. The Birthday Breakfast at the VFW Post on Veteran’s Drive is cancelled. The VFW will open after April 1.
6 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
It’s National Chip & Dip Day, which solves some menu planning problems.
It’s also National Puppy Day. Shelters and rescues are pretty desperate for adopters and fosters. Many expenses are covered if you foster. Shelters are closed to walk-ins now, but you can make an appointment. Check on Petfinder for a possible companion, and give them a call to see if the snuggler is available for fostering. On Petfinder, search for “Sierra Vista, AZ” to get a list of local groups.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 to 10 a.m., at the Landmark Cafe has been cancelled for the duration. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 — 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Al-Anon — New Way of Living AFG, 6 — 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.