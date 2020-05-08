1 When you’ve finished today’s newspaper, take a trip through Arizona’s history at the Arizona Memory Project (azmemory.azlibrary.gov). The historians have digitized newspapers from all over the state. One oldie but goodie is the Bisbee Daily Review from 1908; the latest entry is the Navajo Times. The site also has links to oral history, photographs, maps, papers on government and law, and ephemera. Under History & Culture check out the Arizona Automobile Correspondence with cool ads and postcards from auto dealers of the past.
2 The Visitor Center at Chiricahua National Monument, as well as the one at Coronado National Memorial, is closed. They’ll put brochures and maps outside. Trails and picnic areas are mostly open. Chiricahua’s campground is closed, too. Take advantage of fresh air but keep your distance. Check with nps.gov for the latest.
3 The Guided Bird Walks at the Environmental Operations Park in Sierra Vista have been cancelled. However, the 50-acre wetlands with its cattails and grasses still attract migrating and nesting birds. Just go, bring water and binoculars, and enjoy the view from the platform. The outdoors is still free. Ramsey Canyon Preserve (Visitor Center and trail) will be closed until further notice. If you have questions please email Peter.leiterman@tnc.org.
4 Support the Arizona State Theatre, aka Arizona Theatre Company, and see some fine comedy in the process. On Monday at 5 p.m. MST, on ATC’s Facebook and YouTube, tune in for a reading of The White Chip. The play was written by ATC’s Sean Daniels, and it’s described as a dry comedy about drying out. Steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country, Steven quickly spirals out of control from his place on top of the world to rock bottom. From first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, he carves an unusual path to sobriety. There’s a virtual tip jar to benefit the theatre and The Voices Project.
5eads up for Tuesday The Huachuca City Library has posted a link to the free MyPlate Mini-Series! Sessions will be held weekly through Zoom, and each will have a focus in discussing a MyPlate food group in just 30 minutes! Sessions are suitable for parents and kids of any age. This week they’ll be covering Grains. Go to the HC Library Facebook to find the rather complicated Zoom link.
6 The Huachuca City Library has been chosen as one of the sites for Cisco’s expanded wi-fi. Students and anyone needing better access to the internet will be able to pull up to the building to connect.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections.
The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK.
The Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-7233. Chat with an advocate on their website: thehotline.org. They post a Safety Alert: Computer use can be monitored and is impossible to completely clear. If you are afraid your internet usage might be monitored, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. Users of web browser Microsoft Edge will be redirected to Google when clicking the “X” or “Escape” button. Text LOVEIS to 22522.