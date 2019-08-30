6 Things to Do on SUNDAY! 9-1
1 The Carr House Visitor Information Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Monday. Enjoy exhibits, nature videos, “bear tracks,” and the “bat cave.” Take a nature hike or visit the ruins where early settlers lived. The patio at Carr House is the perfect spot for a picnic, so pack up some sandwiches, load up the family, and head up to beautiful Carr Canyon. The Carr House Visitor Information Center is located on Carr Canyon Road, 2.1 miles from the intersection of Hwy. 92 at the Mesquite Tree. Visit their website, huachucamountains.org, for more information.
2 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Shoot at a 2/3 size NRA Pistol Silhouette pig at the Steel Pig Match starting at 9 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, east of Sierra Vista. Calibers Allowed: .17 HMR, .22 MAG, .22 Long Rifle. Call for into: 520-508-7308. There’s a $5 entry fee.
2 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
5 Brewery Gulch Daze begins at noon in Bisbee. There will be a literal circus, kids activities, music, races, the venerable Miz Ol Biz Contest, and more. Show up and bring a parasol. It’ll be hot!
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Monday is Labor Day. Check with your venues to make sure your usual meeting is still happening.
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Al-Anon, 1 - 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.