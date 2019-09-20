6 Things to Do on SUNDAY 9-22
1 MahaVia Flamenco warms up the Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar from 2 to 5 p.m. Julianna & Derren will perform their traditional Spanish and Latin favorites as well as show off MahaVia's School of Dance students. These ladies are ready to show off their flamenco moves. No cover and all ages are welcome. You’ll find the Grand at 61 Main St.. Call for details: 520-432-5900.
2 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Birthday Breakfast, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Choose from menu. Birthday this month? Member of Post/Auxiliary? Breakfast is free. Open to all. Info: 520-458-9972. $0 - $5.45
4 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
5 From noon to 4 p.m. it’s Family Day at the Fun Festival in Veterans Memorial Park. There will be free kids activities like horse lead-arounds, arts and crafts projects, give-aways, along with the rides and the food and what we hope will be great weather.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Next to CVMC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 - 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Caption Call, 2 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, next to CVMC, Sierra Vista. Providing cutting-edge technology for individuals with hearing loss to communicate effectively on the telephone. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.