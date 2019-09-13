6 Things to Do on SUNDAY! 9-15
1 What are those greenish things that grace our mountains? Doug Ripley, Arizona Native Plant Society President, will provide a free illustrated presentation at Carr House, 1101 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. He will describe the flora, fauna, plant communities, and geology of the Dragoon Mountains. Particular emphasis will be on the over 700 species of vascular plants he identified during a ten-year study of the Dragoon flora and comparisons of it with those of the two other major Cochise County Sky Islands, the Huachucas and the Chiricahuas. Seating is limited, arrive early. Call for details: 520-378-0311.
2 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
2 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
3 A little music with your Eggs Benedict? Welcome singer Kelly Hafner to the Quarry for brunch starting at 11 a.m. Kelly is on tour featuring songs from her new album, "If It's Love." Her music is a combination of soul, R&B, and funk as influenced by artists such as Etta James, Amy Winehouse and Otis Redding. The Quarry is at 40 Brewery Ave. in Old Bisbee. Call 520-366-6868 for more information.
5 T.S. Henry Webb is back from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar, 61 Main St., Bisbee. He’s going solo at his keyboard with tunes from his upcoming album "As If In A Dream." There’s no cover. Call for details: 520-432-5900.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Next to CVMC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 - 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Healthy Meals for 1 or 2, 1 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Next to CVMC. Cooking healthy for just yourself can become stale, boring. Discover how to make satisfying, tasty meals. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
Bonnie Starr, 1:30 p.m. Via Elegante, 4120 E. Ramsey Road, Hereford. Everyone is welcome for an hour of toe-tappin’ country, pop, dance tunes. Info: 520-227-3507. Free.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.