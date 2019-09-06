6 Things to Do on SUNDAY
1 The Bisbee Grand has been having a series of musicians who start performing in the afternoon for a relaxing way to hear some tunes before dinner. This schedule is also great for people who have to get up early. T.S. Henry Webb will be performing today at 2 p.m. He’ll play some Bisbee influenced tunes and material written over the last eight years he has been in the neighborhood. The Bisbee Grand is at 61 Main St.
2 Visit the wastewater treatment plant, also known as the Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park, to see a wonderful variety of birds. Guided walks start at 7 a.m. at 7201 Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. They are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO), and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Call 520-432-1388 for more information.
3 Nourish your inner and outer writer at the High Desert Writers free Prose Poetry Workshop. It’s held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Get Lit. Books,1502 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Open to all experience levels. For more information (and free literary resources), visit HighDesertWriters.org.
2 Get support for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Al Anon meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Wellness Connection, 1201 E Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get details at 406-586-1025.
5 Audition for Fault Line Players Halloween Shows. Show up at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive. FLP is casting men and women, all types, ages 18+ up for a fun, gothic, Halloween show! The roles are paid, and no experience is necessary. See more at facebook.com/TheFaultLinePlayers or email faultline92103@yahoo.com.
6 Sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry, or just watch at the Bisbee Variety Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. All ages. Info: 520-432-2216. No cover.
MONDAY EVENTS
Marines Meet for Coffee, 9 - 10 a.m., Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Coffee and old war stories. Marines, interested parties may attend - active duty, reserve, retired, interested Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen. Info: 520-678-0662. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to Canyon Vista MC. New mothers benefit from network of friends, discussion topics, share experiences. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Open Play, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Al-Anon, 1 - 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Church, 216 Arizona St., Bisbee. Relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Info: heleencox@gmail.com, 406-586-1025.
Bingo, 1 - 3 p.m., Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., Benson. Info: 520-720-6044 or lparkin@cityofbenson.com.
San Pedro Kiwanis Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Manda le Restaurant, 3455 Canyon De Flores, Sierra Vista. Social hour at 4:30 p.m. Outstanding lectures and ongoing project updates. Info: swkiwanisdiv8@gmail.com. Free.
Talk Tales Toastmasters, 6 - 7:30 p.m., SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, polished business presentations. Info: 520-255-1334. Free.
Al-Anon - New Way of Living AFG, 6 - 7 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9, #180, Sierra Vista. Strength and hope for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.