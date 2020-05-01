20 seconds, folks. Wash your hands often with soap and for 20 seconds. That’s what the CDC and practically every publication are telling us. Why do we use soap? As we mentioned a earlier, the podcast “Stuff to Blow Your Mind” with Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick has a great episode on soap. They start with the animals and what they do to clean. No, you do not want to lick yourself clean or have a friend pick nits out of your hair as social bonding.
Pre-soap cleaning methods included washing with water, but they also involved scraping. People from the Stone Age through the Classical period used flint scrapers, or bone, ivory, or metal. Now, of course we have net scrubbies, loofahs, and pumice stones.
A precursor of soap was called “natron.” According to Wikipedia, it’s a naturally occurring mixture of sodium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, and a bit of salt. High status Egyptians used it for laundry, personal hygiene, and even tooth care.
The other half of the cleaning formula is water. Water is an almost universal solvent. It’s a “polar molecule:” the negative oxygen side picks up molecules with a positive charge, and the positive hydrogen side picks up those with a negative charge. It works just by existing. That’s why dish soakers get results. One thing water won’t dissolve is grease. Soap cuts grease, on dishes, skin, clothes, and hair.
On March 13 the New York Times published “Why Soap Works.” Soap is destructive to microorganisms. Soap molecules are pin shaped. The head of the pin bonds with water), the tail hates water, and links with oils and fats.
Coronaviruses along with a lot of other unpleasant pathogens, have fatty membranes. The tails of the soap molecules “wedge themselves into the lipid envelopes of certain microbes and viruses, prying them apart.” Soap interferes with chemical bonds that make dirt and germs stick to skin, lifts them off, surrounds them, and you rinse dirt and germs down the drain.