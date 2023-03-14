BISBEE — In order to build a sound foundation in reading, Cochise County has entered an agreement with Coconino County to start training teachers to better serve their students from kindergarten to fifth grade by building a better foundation in reading for school success.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, County School Superintendent Jackie Clay received unanimous approval for the intergovernmental agreement with Coconino County as the fiscal agent for a $260,056 literacy capacity building grant.
Clay pointed out the importance of building reading skills to give elementary school students a leg up toward a successful 12-year education.
“Being able to read by the end of third grade is a crucial milestone in a child’s future academic success,” noted Clay. “Research shows that a child’s third grade reading level is a pretty strong predictor of how well a student performs in high school, whether or not they graduate, and if they go on to college. Only 38% of the third graders in Cochise can read at grade level and statewide only 41% of third grade students can read at grade level. This is far below the state goal of 72%.”
The Cochise County Superintendent of Schools, Cochise Education Service Agency was awarded $260,056 to support teachers to obtain the K-5 Literacy Endorsement now required by the state, she explained. The proposal includes training teachers, Train the Trainer opportunities and teacher stipends.
Coconino County Education Service Agency is the lead applicant in the grant and the fiscal agent for the Literacy Capacity Building Proposal. The Yavapai County Education Service Agency and the Cochise Education Service Agency are collaborators on the development and implementation of the project.
Arizona’s Move on When Reading and dyslexia legislation requires the K-5 Literacy Endorsement for all teachers in elementary grades to participate in additional training in reading instruction and intervention. They must also pass the Foundations of Reading Assessment by Pearson under the rules adopted by the Arizona Board of Education to conform with this statute.
The program requires “three semester hours of college coursework or 45 clock hours of approved trainings in the science of reading instruction, including systematic phonics instruction. In addition, it requires three semester hours of college coursework or 45 clock hours of approved training in reading instruction, including assessments, instructional practices and interventions to improve student reading proficiency for struggling readers, including students with the characteristics of dyslexia.”
Pre–service teachers will have until 2025 to secure the endorsement, while certified in–service educators have until 2028 to complete the requirements.
Clay and CochisESA plans to address students' needs in relation to literacy and learning loss by creating a cadre of Trainer of Trainers.
“These trainers will collaborate to provide training and implementation support for evidence-based practices, develop educators' networks and cadres of trained teachers, and facilitate a system-wide adoption of evidence-based literacy practices through on-site coaching to promote system-wide change in how literacy needs are addressed. This project will develop schools' change capacity by targeting the whole school community, including site administrators, teachers, and non-certified educators,” states Clay’s documentation.
Rather than spend $900 per course for each teacher, Clay’s idea is to train teachers to offer fellow teachers the opportunity to learn new ideas and methods to teach reading.
The plan is to reach all teachers and administrators to build a collaborative culture and professional community of learners through active participation in the science of reading-aligned activities that promote and provide for a learning-enriched literacy environment by September 2024, she said.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received approval for amendments to three agreements with the Arizona Department of Military Affairs (DEMA) already approved by the Supervisors.
They concern the reimbursement process and require DEMA to pay within 30 days of submittal of invoices and supporting documentation.
A Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) contract with the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation was extended for an additional year, though it was not a unanimous approval. Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd voted in favor with Supervisor Tom Crosby opposed.
Beth Robinson, CHSS deputy health director, explained, the department currently contracts with the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, Winchester Heights Community Center, Pinal Hispanic Counsel, Chiricahua Community Health Care Centers, Inc., Southeast Arizona Area Health Education Center, Arizona Community Health Workers Association and University of Arizona’s Prevention Research Center. She also has memorandums of understanding with the Good Neighbor Alliance and the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.
Funding covers 3.1 full time CCHSS employees who work with the unhoused population and administer the grant.
“This funding has allowed us to build a robust Community Health Worker network in Cochise County. Combined, they have positively impacted over 4,800 individuals,” she said.
English and Judd also approved the increase in health care, vision and dental insurance benefits for 705 employees as requested by Jennifer Graeme, with Human Resources. Crosby opposed it. Graeme said she was told inflation was the cause of the increases across the board.