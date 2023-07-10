Some have called the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Sackett v. EPA a “wrecking ball for environmental law.” Many in Arizona have lamented the decision as one that would exclude almost all of the state’s waterways from protection under the Clean Water Act.
But some legal experts say that the case leaves the protection of Arizona’s waterways as an open question for future litigation.
The Sackett family sued over whether they needed a permit to fill an area of wetlands a few hundred feet away from Priest Lake in Idaho. Their lawyers argued that the wetlands were not protected under the CWA because they were not part of the Waters of the United States or WOTUS because there was dry land between the wetlands and the lake, which was considered part of WOTUS.
Since the CWA was signed into law in 1972, the scope of WOTUS has been a topic of great legal debate and fluctuation. Presidential administrations have changed the rules governing its scope on multiple occasions.
Sackett was not the first time the scope of WOTUS had come before the court. In 2006, the court offered two concurring opinions in Rapanos v. United States, with both Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy writing conflicting opinions.
In Rapanos, Scalia wrote that for waters to qualify as WOTUS, they must be navigable waters, regularly flowing tributaries to those waters, or wetlands with a continuous surface connection to a body of water that fell under the scope of WOTUS.
Kennedy wrote that the connection between wetlands and other bodies of water did not necessarily have to be visible. Instead, he said that the far more significant question was whether the wetland shared a significant nexus with another adjacent waterway that fell within the scope of WOTUS.
In Sackett v. EPA, the 9th Circuit’s judgment sided with Justice Kennedy and applied the significant nexus test, ruling that the land filled by the Scaketts did fall under the scope of WOTUS. However, Samuel Alito’s majority opinion reversed this decision, drawing heavily on Scalia’s earlier concurring opinion.
In his opinion, Alito wrote that only wetlands that are “as a practical matter indistinguishable from waters of the United States” with a continuous surface connection to a larger body of water, “making it difficult to determine where the ‘water’ ends and the ‘wetlands’ begins” will be considered part of WOTUS.
He argued that the significant nexus test would be “particularly implausible,” emphasizing the burden it would place on landowners trying to determine whether the CWA could apply to their property. He called this an especially undesirable result for landowners who could face “severe criminal sanctions for even negligent violations” of the law.
Scalia’s opinion in the Sackett case focused on CWA protection for wetlands. So where does this leave Arizona- a state with very few wetlands?
Rhett Larson, a law professor specializing in water law at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, helped answer this question.
In an email to the Herald/Review, Larson pointed out that good lawyers could make arguments for and against the inclusion of ephemeral streams, which comprise most of Arizona’s waterways, in the scope of WOTUS.
He pointed out that Alito’s opinion appears to have adopted Scalia’s concurring opinion in Rapanos, which explicitly states that the Clean Water Act’s jurisdiction covers “only those relatively permanent, standing, or continuously flowing bodies of water forming geographical features that are described in ordinary parlance as ‘streams, oceans, rivers, and lakers.”
“That appears to exclude ephemeral water bodies, as they are by definition not relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing,” wrote Larson.
He pointed out that a difference in language between the east coast and west coast could play a role in future legal arguments over the scope of WOTUS writing, “good lawyers will make arguments that many ephemeral waters are referred to in ordinary parlance as “rivers, streams, and lakes.’ Indeed, it’s an indication of the dangers of filling the nation’s highest court with Eastern attorneys and judges that they do not understand that Westerners refer to ephemeral water bodies as ‘rivers, streams and lakes’ every day.”
He noted that this interpretation does not align with the majority opinion in Sackett but that good lawyers could also argue that Sackett is expressly about wetlands, not ephemeral streams.
“Given how poorly the Clean Water Act is written (it uses a vague phrase “navigable water” and then defines it with an even more vague phrase “waters of the United States”), my guess is that this will not be the last U.S. Supreme Court case interpreting the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act,” wrote Larson. “Alito’s majority opinion in Sackett does not necessarily prohibit any regulation of ephemeral streams.”
Larson also pointed out that in the case of ephemeral streams losing protections under the CWA, other laws, including laws against hazardous material disposal and the common laws for nuisance or tort could be used to protect them. The state also has the option to regulate the pollution of ephemeral streams.
Stu Gillespie, a senior attorney with Earthjustice’s Rocky Mountain office, doesn’t see the Sackett opinion as completely excluding Arizona’s ephemeral streams from future CWA protection.
“There is a lot of room here to make the case that ephemeral streams on a case-by-case basis are covered by the Clean Water Act,” said Gillespie. “They are relatively permanent, defined features on the landscape. They convey thundering torrents of water in flood events and storm events. That sometimes happens multiple times each year.”
Two development projects in southern Arizona could present cases clarifying Sackett’s impact on Arizona’s ephemeral streams. The Copper World mine in the Santa Rita mountains and the Villages of Vigneto development proposed near Benson have been tied up in recent years by the need for CWA Section 404 permits- the same requirement challenged by the Sacketts.
Section 404 of the CWA requires federal permits for any projects that include the dredging or filling of WOTUS, something that previously required developers in Arizona to look closely at ephemeral streams potentially impacted by construction.
The proposed Villages of Vigneto development has faced many hurdles in recent years, including regulation by the CWA and a criminal referral to the Department of Justice last year over a “likely criminal quid pro quo between Trump administration officials, including former Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary David Bernhardt and real estate developer and CEO of El Dorado Holdings LLC Mike Ingram.”
The complaint submitted by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) read, “Evidence from the Committee’s investigation suggests that Ingram and several other Arizona donors gave nearly a quarter million dollars to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee in exchange for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service changing its position about a Clean Water Act permit for Vigneto.”
Upon retiring in 2019, former FWS supervisor Steve Spangle told media outlets he was asked to change his original 2016 opinion that required further study of the development’s impacts on the San Pedro River before granting permits.
The development’s CWA 404 permit was most recently suspended in 2021 by the Army Corps of Engineers. It is unknown whether the developer, El Dorado Holdings LLC, will challenge this revocation after the Sackett ruling.
The Sackett decision could have meaningful impacts on development overall in Arizona. The decision eliminated the significant nexus test but left many questions open for ephemeral streams.
“There’s also this question: Is it only applicable to wetlands? Or does it apply to ephemeral and intermittent streams?” said David Godlewski, president of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star. “Our potential take is that it does affect federal jurisdiction of waterways here, but it is premature. We will still have to wait for sure.”