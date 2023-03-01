NEW YORK (AP) — The fate of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is up in the air after Supreme Court justices questioned whether his administration has the authority to broadly cancel federal student loans.

At stake is debt forgiveness for up to 43 million Americans. Nearly half could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely. But in hearing two cases challenging the plan, the Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court seemed likely to block it.

