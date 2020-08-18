SIERRA VISTA — Monday marked the first day of the new school year for Sierra Vista Unified School District students, teachers and staff. But it wasn’t the “normal” start most are accustomed to, which led to mixed reviews from parents and students.
SVUSD students started the year with all virtual instruction and will continue to do so for the next two weeks. Superintendent Eric Holmes said during Tuesday’s board meeting that he was impressed and pleased with the dedication teachers, administrators and parents are doing to make the best out of the all virtual learning environment.
“(Monday) was a great day for our school district,” Holmes said in his opening statement Tuesday night. “What I take away the most is the level of excitement from our students and staff.”
He added that he and his team went to all the sites to listen in on classes and see how the on-site support program was going. Holmes said over the first two days of school he visited all eight district schools.
While he was happy with what he saw and the progress that has been made by the district’s virtual learning program compared to last spring, Holmes admitted there were some hiccups in the early going. Over the first two days some students experienced technical difficulties like being dropped from calls or having trouble logging onto classes.
“The Google Classroom is working but it’s not perfect,” Holmes said. “Overall it’s working.”
Reaction to the start of the year was mixed. Parents turned to social media to see if other parents were experiencing difficulties and to just check in with one another.
While the reaction was both positive and negative, parents said their children were happy to see their peers and teachers.
Camille Haymore, a mother of four children enrolled in the SVUSD, voiced her concern of virtual learning with a letter that was read during the reinstated call to the public and by organizing a gathering outside the district office where the board meeting was held on Tuesday.
“We’ve been home for five months,” Haymore said. “It’s hard to keep them off their tablets...and wanting to go out and play. (Virtual learning is) not ideal or healthy.”
She added that her kindergartener, Maggie, hasn’t been able to login to her Chromebook since last spring. Maggie said she wants to be in the classroom because she misses being able to see her peers and her teachers.
“My 8- and 6-year-old have been in tears out of frustration,” Haymore said.
Holly Rowley, who was part of Tuesday’s protest, also agreed it was in her kids and other kids best interest to return to in-person because “studies” show the education kids are getting on the computer isn’t as good as the education they receive in person.
“The cure can’t be better than the cause,” she said. “Are kids need to be social …"
SVUSD board vice president Connie Johnson addressed the gathering outside in her opening remarks during Tuesday’s meeting. She said she was approached by young students who said they wanted “to be in the schools” and she replied that she does too when it is safe to do so, she said.
Board president Barbara Williams said virtual learning “isn’t forever” and echoed Johnson in reminding the public they want kids back in school too, but when it is safe to do so.
SVUSD administrators and the board are scheduled to visit the return of in-person learning the week of Sept. 7, however, board member Yulonda Boutte asked the district to reconsider the date because surrounding schools have already begun in-person learning and because it would be beneficial for athletics to do so. Neither Holmes nor anyone from the district commented on that request.
The benchmark data will be updated on Thursday and if the percent positivity is under 7 percent again this week, Cochise County will meet all three of the state benchmarks to at least have a hybrid option for students and parents.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 1.