SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District board voted in an emergency meeting Thursday to have its schools reopen for in-person learning on March 1.
The plan states that K-8 students will return to their classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week, while high school students will be placed on a hybrid schedule of two days in-person instruction and three days online instruction.
This date allows 10 work days for teachers, parents and school administration to make arrangements to transition instruction back to the classroom.
This story is breaking. Check back later for more details.