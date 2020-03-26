SIERRA VISTA — Construction for a $2.8 million multipurpose room at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School and a cafeteria remodel are underway.
Sierra Vista Unified School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 10,300 foot multipurpose room on Thursday. The event was attended by SVUSD Governing Board member Hollie Sheriff, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School Principal Rudy Cota and bond oversight committee members Jerry Proctor and Joe Kraps.
Funding for the two projects are part of the second round of a $28.7 million bond initiative approved by voters in 2016.
“I’m excited to see the multipurpose room construction moving forward,” Kraps after Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “The new building is going to have four classrooms and restrooms. It’s going to be a great addition for the kids here at PDS.”
Cota touched on some of the benefits the building will bring to the campus.
“The multipurpose room will allow us to have assemblies with the whole school rather than separate assemblies and night assemblies for families,” she said.
Physical education classes can shift inside during times when the weather is hot or cold, another convenience the school is looking forward to.
Construction for the multipurpose room is expected to be completed in nine or 10 months, said Eric Lara, project manager for Kappcon, Inc., the Tucson-based general contractor doing the project.
“The building will have a masonry exterior, metal studs, polished concrete floors in the classrooms, hallways and restroom, and VCT (vinyl composition tile) tile in the gymnasium area,” Lara said.
Upgrades to the existing cafeteria include new floors, paint and drinking fountains, said Steve Gibson, SVUSD bond project manager.
“We’re also going to be extending the parking lot to the south of the existing lot,” said Gibson, who anticipates having the project completed in December 2020.
The SVUSD capital bond projects have paid for maintenance, remodels and renovations, roofing, new construction, technology and transportation needs across the school district. This marks the district’s second bond-funded multipurpose room, with the first at Village Meadows Elementary School, built in 2018.