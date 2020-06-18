SIERRA VISTA — A call for change is emerging from community members to the Sierra Vista Unified School District after a parent posted videos and screenshots of Buena High School students using racial slurs on social media.
Maiysha Howard, whose Facebook profile is now private, posted videos of a Buena student saying a racial slur and a screenshot of the same student using the slur in reference to another student on her page on Monday. The post was referenced in a blog post on Pro Sports Extra (prosportsextra.com), making Howard’s post and the blog go viral. The post was no longer publicly available Wednesday afternoon.
The website features a “Calling out racism” segment where the post regarding the videos first appeared after they were posted by Howard.
The Herald/Review reached out to Howard and her husband, Abdullah Qadir, to determine what led to the posting of the videos, but Qadir declined to comment until he could receive advice from and have counsel present. He issued a statement to the Herald/Review on Thursday.
“I would like to take a moment and thank all the positive efforts and energy from everyone who is assisting in and pushing with us for a TRUE end and resolve of a critical crisis,” the statement read. “As many are aware of the recent events of racial slurs, severe words of degradation meant to demean a race of mankind, was sent to my children along with others. I and my family and a community of many others find this completely unacceptable.”
The Herald/Review has chosen not to identify the child since the child is a minor. On the student’s private Snapchat, an apology was issued, and a screenshot of the post was shared on a public Facebook page.
“I’m sorry for everyone who is offended by this,” the apology said. “I look at everyone the same and nobody is more special than anyone else. I am not racist and I am friends with many people from all races.”
Responding to comments on social media, the student and her mother, Karisa Haymore, said the videos were from a year ago. Fuel was added to the fire when Haymore told those who had posted the videos that she would call the police if the posts were not removed.
In posts and messages on social media, Haymore said she is a paraprofessional for the school district, which was confirmed by district board president Barbara Williams at Tuesday’s SVUSD board meeting. The Herald/Review reached out to Haymore but did not receive a response before press time.
“This is something we all take seriously,” Williams said Tuesday. “We want to thank everyone for bringing our attention to the recent inflammatory statements that some students made on their personal social media on their own time.
“We’re deeply saddened and we’re troubled, not only by the student’s post but by the perception that a district employee was in support of this behavior. The district does not condone discrimination or harassment of anyone. We are taking the matter very seriously. We are looking at all the facts.
“The information has been referred to the proper authorities and the district will address the issue through the appropriate personnel policies and law.”
No other board member or district employee addressed the matter during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The Herald/Review sent questions on Tuesday to district spokesman Jacob Martinez regarding the district’s policy for employees’ use of social media and school policies on racial and other discrimination by students and staff. Those questions were not answered by press time.
This is the third instance made public of SVUSD students engaging in racial insensitivity or discrimination in the past two years. In September 2018, five Joyce Clark Middle School students were disciplined for sharing a picture of a black teacher’s face pasted over the body of an ape.
“We found it was some bad decision making by some middle school children,” Superintendent Kelly Glass told Tucson television station KOLD in 2018. She also told KOLD those students received counseling by the school on their actions.
In April 2019, three Buena boys volleyball players were disciplined and kicked off the team for comments about nooses, lynching and other racial and homophobic communication in the team’s group chat on social media.
The Herald/Review asked Martinez on Tuesday what the district has done or will do to address racism by students and staff, but the question was not answered by press time.
Local business affected
The blog post on Pro Sports Extra linked the videos and screenshots to local business Haymore Realty, located at Haymore Plaza in Sierra Vista.
Boycotting threats and negative reviews were made toward the realty company and the plaza. Gary Haymore, co-owner of both businesses, told the Herald/Review Wednesday that the parents of the students do not have direct relation to the business.
“The past few days my wife and I and our family have felt and experienced the ugly hate coming from hundreds of vulgar, harmful, threatening comments accusing racism through social media, emails and phone calls associating us with actions we did not do, practice, condone or tolerate,” he said in a statement. “May we be slow to criticize, slow to judge, slow to accuse and slow to anger. May we try to understand and build. May we investigate for facts and truth before spreading anger through social media and email and may we be more tolerant (not accepting) of those that are just learning.
“Rather than being offended or angered, which I have been struggling with for being falsely accused and having our business damaged, may we all do as I pledge to and look for understanding and peace.”
In his statement, Qadir described how the situation progressed online after the videos and screenshots were posted.
“As things escalated at an epic pace, the true matter began to be lost and others lost sight and began to see this as an issue with a name and the prominence of a family and NOT the children affected by this matter. Children who are being inflicted by a demoralizing environment condoned by an employee of the very institution meant to teach them to be functioning adults.”
Qadir hopes the situation will lead to action by the district to provide a more comfortable atmosphere for students.
“My response and fight against this behavior is going to be the same no matter who the individual is or of kin to (or not), the act is unacceptable and must be rectified and prevented from ever happening again,” his statement said.