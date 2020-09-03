SIERRA VISTA — As of Thursday, Cochise County is one of eight counties in the state to meet all three benchmarks for returning to limited in-person instruction, which gives Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes the green light to start hybrid instruction on all school sites.
Holmes asked the governing board on Tuesday to have a special meeting on Sept. 8 to look at the current data and vote on either starting hybrid in-person instruction on Sept. 14 or delaying it once more — based on what the data is indicating. Holmes told the board if there were positive numbers on Tuesday they will look to move forward with their initial plan with the multiple options for instructions for parents.
Based on the plan, which was given to the Herald/Review in mid-August, when the county hits all green numbers, the three options are: full five-day a week in-person instruction, flexible learning module for elementary and middle school students and all online learning with the SchoolsPLP program.
Rachel Henry, a teacher at Buena High School, submitted a letter to be read during the call to the public expressing her concerns for full in-person return to Buena. She said she would hope the board and district administrators would consider a hybrid model to allow for less people in the building and social distancing.
Bisbee Unified School District, which had also been in an all-online format announced on Facebook, Thursday, they will begin a hybrid model based on Thursday’s data. Tombstone, Willcox and Benson all have had an in-person option for students and parents. The Herald/Review asked SVUSD what the plans are that will be brought to Tuesday’s meeting, but the information was not made available by press time.
Holmes had high praise for the teachers’ work and dedication during the three weeks of virtual learning. He did admit the process hasn’t been perfect but stated he was grateful for the time and effort teachers and parents are putting in.
“I’m seeing learning taking place across the board,” he said Tuesday. “Teachers are doing a fantastic job under the circumstances.”
While the discussion took place inside the district office, parents and athletes watched on their phones while holding signs hoping they would be cleared for practices to begin next week. Holmes did not approve the start of athletics at the meeting but waited until seeing the benchmark numbers Thursday morning to allow practices to start after Labor Day.
“The Sierra Vista Unified School District #68 will begin athletic practices for fall sports on Tuesday, September 8th,” SVUSD said in a statement Thursday morning. “Coaches will be in contact with all athletes with more details regarding practice times and locations. All practices will strictly follow all AIA protocols as well as our own district protocols.”
The school’s guidelines and COVID-19 waiver can be found on the Buena High School athletics website. Athletes or parents who have questions should contact Athletic Director Greg Duce at Greg.Duce@svps.k12.az.us.
The AIA met Wednesday in a special meeting and updated their guidelines to include recommendations and policies for if there is an exposure to the coronavirus. In the meeting they approved to continue with their planned schedule, which allows football practice to start on Monday and the first games played on Oct. 2.
Buena athletes in volleyball, cross country, swim and dive as well as golf will have to make up their mandatory practices before they can start their competitions.
Douglas and Bisbee are the only two schools in the county that haven’t made a decision about athletics. Bisbee is scheduled to vote on it next week, while Douglas delayed their decision again at their board meeting on Tuesday.