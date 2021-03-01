BENSON — Standing next to a headstone in Benson’s Seventh Street Cemetery, Judy Lee talks to a group of home-schooled students about the town’s early settlers.
On this Thursday morning, students are learning about Patrick “Patty” Delahunty, who arrived in Benson in the late 1800s and purchased 17 properties throughout town.
“Patty Delahunty was a very smart businessman who started six businesses on Main Street and owned 11 other properties in Benson,” Lee said. “He died in 1904 from what was believed to be alcohol poisoning.”
Within a few days after his death, Delahunty’s doctor presented the courts with a claim that his patient had willed his properties to him and his daughter, and even produced a document signed by Delahunty substantiating the good doctor’s claim.
“But Mr. Delahunty’s close friends questioned Dr. McCorkels’ claim, accusing him of providing a bogus document,” Lee told the students. “There was a huge trial where the claim was refuted in court, and Dr. McCorkels left Benson after that, never to be heard from again.”
Full of stories about the intriguing people and events that shaped the town’s history, Lee is a long-time Benson resident with roots that date back to 1948 when she arrived in town with her parents. She started school as a Benson Bobcat while in the fifth grade, and graduated from Benson High School in 1956.
Today, Lee is director of the Benson Museum, where she shares stories about the town’s history with visitors and groups who come to the museum to learn more about the region’s early years.
The Benson Homeschoolers, a group of about a dozen students, are some of the museum’s regulars. They arrive every Thursday morning to hear Lee’s history lessons, which are presented in an old mercantile building that now serves as the town’s museum.
After gathering at the cemetery on Thursday where they read inscriptions on headstones and learned about the likes of Delahunty, William Ohnesorgen and Steve Romer, early residents that Lee describes as “big names in Benson’s history,” the group shifted into the museum to learn about the Pony Express and its intriguing 18-month history.
“We have one class here every week, and I think it’s fun listening to Ms. Lee’s talks about the town’s history,” said Deborah Groleau, a 10th-grader. “We learn a lot of interesting things about this area and we hear stories about what life was like in the early 1900s. She makes history fun.”
While presenting the Pony Express lesson, Lee kept the students engaged with colorful descriptions of what those 1,800-mile rides must have been like for the horses and riders.
“In April of 1860, the Pony Express took 40 riders and started them in St. Joseph, Missouri, and they took 40 riders and started them in Sacramento, California to come both directions to see how they would do,” she said. “They guessed it would take them 10 days of hard riding, 24-hours a day, to make the trip. They made it in nine-and-a-half days,” Lee said.
“Isn’t that amazing? Now take a minute and try to imagine what each one of those rider’s lives was like while tackling that distance. Do you think it would be fun? I do,” said Lee in an animated teaching style that captivates young audiences.
She also spoke of the approaching Civil War, and the critical role the Pony Express played in getting messages across the Rocky Mountains in both directions.
Pony Express riders carried the mail 1,800 miles in 10 days, representing the fastest mail delivery service at that time.
There were stations set up along the route so riders could change horses.
“The horses were ridden at a gallop for 10 or 15 miles, depending on the terrain. When they arrived at a station, the horses were switched out in two minutes, much like a pit crew working on a race car,” said Lee, creating a modern-day image for the kids to relate to. The rider got about five minutes to eat something, and was off again,” she said.
While the Pony Express represents a colorful segment of the country’s history, Lee noted that it was terminated with the completion of the transcontinental telegraph line.
Along with the students, parents enjoy Lee’s classes.
“I love her teaching style and the stories she weaves with each lesson,” said Marie Arnold, whose twin sons, James and Joseph, 15, are members of the Benson Homeschoolers.
“I remember growing up and hearing all the WWII veterans telling their war stories. I used to think, ‘Why are you telling me this? I’ve heard the stories over and over.’ Now I’m grateful. Hearing those stories so many times helps that part of history stay alive for me,” said Arnold, who equates Lee’s teaching style to those veterans’ war-time recollections.
“I think that’s exactly what Judy (Lee) is doing,” Arnold said. “She wants history to stay alive for these kids. She holds their attention with engaging stories, and takes an interest in each child by getting to know the different personalities. You can tell that she really enjoys teaching them.”
When asked what he thought of Lee’s classes, James Arnold echoed his mother’s comments.
“She makes history interesting and fun,” he said. “Ms. Lee always has pictures and stories that relate to the piece of history that she’s presenting so it’s easy to remember.”
James Arnold said he also enjoyed visiting the cemetery and listening to Lee’s stories about the different people from years gone by.
“I think it’s interesting the way Ms. Lee talks about some of the family names in the cemetery by sharing stories she relates to,” he said. “I think she’s a good teacher because of how she tells stories that walk us back in time.”