FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew always enjoys watching Desmond Bane play, except when the TCU guard is going against the Bears.
This time, Bane may have cost No. 2 Baylor a shot at its first Big 12 title.
Bane scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, with eight in a row during TCU’s big tiebreaking run, in a 75-72 win on Saturday. It was the highest-ranked opponent the Horned Frogs have ever beaten on their home court, and fans streamed onto the court at the buzzer to celebrate.
“I’m so glad Desmond’s a senior. ... I love cheering for him when we’re not playing him. He’s a hard worker and a great kid,” Drew said. “He’s a monster. What makes him so good is he’s so efficient. He’s 5 for 8 from the 3 and everybody’s trying to stop him from shooting 3s.”
Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
Dawes lifts Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell had one thought when he watched young Al-Amir Dawes take the inbounds pass with only a few seconds left.
“Go,” Brownell said. “Get to the basket.”
Dawes followed instructions perfectly on a three-quarter court-length drive that finished with a left-handed flip with a second to go as Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday.
Dawes, a freshman, put the ball behind his back to start the run, then stutter-stepped to get free in the lane before driving around Florida State’s Trent Forrest for the game-winning bucket.
“I knew how much time I had left and I was just ready to make a play,” said Dawes, who finished with 18 points.
Clemson seemingly made almost all the plays it had to down the stretch after falling behind 42-32 on Forrest’s 3-pointer to start the second half.
The Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 17-5 run over the next eight minutes to get back in it.
No. 13 Seton Hall wins
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The top scorers got their points, Sandro Mamukelashvili made the difference.
Mamukelashvili had a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to back Myles Powell’s 28 points as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette 88-79 on Saturday.
Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.
Mamukelashvili, a 6-11 junior forward, missed 10 games with a fractured right wrist, before returning on Jan. 29. The 6-11 junior forward made 10 of 13 shots, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.
“He’s a dynamic player. He spread the floor for us, he does a lot of good things,” said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard . “He takes a lot of pressure off Myles. Having him back and seeing him round into form has given us a nice added dimension.”
No. 6 UConn rolls
HOUSTON (AP) — A balanced offense and a solid defense led UConn to its fifth straight win.
Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and No. 6 UConn beat Houston 92-40 on Saturday.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 10 points and seven assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American). UConn was coming off a 105-58 win over Cincinnati.
“It was a little bit of an extension of Wednesday night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “If you play pretty good defense, then you rebound the ball pretty well, you get out in transition a little bit more. Then, you are unselfish and make the next pass and people get open shots.”
UConn shot 56%, including hitting on 10 of 26 on 3-pointers.
“You tend to make more shots when you’re open than when you’re not open and when the ball’s moving, we’re a much different team than when the ball’s stuck,” Auriemma said. “That’s probably been the biggest difference the last couple games.”
No. 20 West Virginia falls
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 73-62 victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday.
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).
Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak.
Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, and Oscar Tshiebwe had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have lost six of seven.
No. 8 UK clinches SEC title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off No. 15 Auburn and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship with a 73-66 victory Saturday.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch.
That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.
Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each.
Tyrese Maxey added 17 points, Nick Richards 14 and Nate Sestina 11 off the bench as the Wildcats won their eighth consecutive game and avenged a 75-66 loss to Auburn on Feb. 1.
J’Von McCormick had 13 points and Austin Wiley 10 for the Tigers, who shot 36% and had their two-game streak snapped.