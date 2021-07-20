BENSON — Benson School District teachers and paraprofessionals were busy Monday preparing classrooms for the first day of school on Wednesday.
With last year’s COVID challenges no longer an issue, teachers are preparing for in-person learning and full classrooms.
“We’re looking forward to a great 2021 school year,” said Tony Rodriguez, Benson High School front office manager and baseball coach. “We have 140 freshmen and 110 sophomores registered so far, which represents more than we’ve had in past years.”
Throughout the high school campus, teachers could be seen working in classrooms, putting finishing touches on eye-catching displays and educational aides.
Stepping into Ben Miller’s Earth and space science and biology classroom, students are greeted with a spectacular mural of the cosmos, splashed with stars, astronauts and planets. Guardians of the Galaxy characters adorn another side of the room, also a Harris creation.
“Getting the room ready for students by finding new and creative ideas to inspire them by making learning fun is one of my goals,” said Miller, who teaches freshman and sophomore students.
Linda Reyna, a paraprofessional who will be working with Miller for the first time this year, said she’s excited about the opportunity.
“This is my first time in an Earth and space science class, and I’m so impressed with what he has done here,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to see students’ reaction when they walk into the classroom for the first time when they see the murals.”
Primary School Principal Jomel Janssen was making the rounds into different classrooms Monday, chatting with teachers and checking to see if they have what they need when school starts on Wednesday.
“We’re excited about the start of the 2021 school year,” she said. “Our preschool has had steady enrollment, and we’re still enrolling students in other classes, with more than 500 kids already enrolled.”
Janssen also talked about the primary school’s “strong team” of teachers and staff.
“We have one new teacher and a few new staff members this year,” she said. “We have a great teaching team at every grade level, and are excited about what the new staff members will bring to the team. ”
Fourth-grade teacher Donna Bales is joining the primary school as the only new teacher.
“I teach fourth-grade English language arts and social studies,” she said. “I’m looking forward to starting the new school year Wednesday, without the remote learning and other challenges that we had last year.”
Benson Unified School District held a “meet the staff” event Tuesday evening, giving parents opportunities to meet teachers and ask questions.
The community is advised to drive carefully through school zones and watch for children at bus stops and in crosswalks.