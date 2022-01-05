For a limited time, Arizona tax payers have the opportunity for a tax credit of up to $200 per individual or $400 for a married couple for specific schools for a specific school board approved purpose, which includes capital purchases such as student computers.
This option, unless extended by the legislature in the upcoming Legislative session, will expire on June 30. In addition to this capital purchase credit, tax payers have the traditional school district tax credit options.
The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board has approved the collection of tax credits for Buena High School student technology. All SVUSD students benefit from computer/tablet access with Buena students being assigned a Chromebook to use at school and home during their high school years. These computers and the upgraded infrastructure needed to support the high demand for cloud-based internet instructional resources were put in place as a result of the 2016 capital bond election.
Having the computer implementation prior to the pandemic made it possible for students to successfully transition to distance learning at home.
All computers wear out and age out. The school district will need to begin a regular replacement cycle for student computers beginning in the 2023-24 school year, with Buena High School being the first to require new computers.
Prior to the pandemic, the district estimated an annual cost of $223,000 to $400,000 for those replacements. By March 2021 suppliers had nearly doubled their prices. Districts will be unable to provide replacements without increased funding and possible alternative sources.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
The tax credit for Buena student technology can go a long way to help in the funding for up-to-date instructional technology. All funds collected for this credit will be used for the purchase of student Chromebooks. As tax payers, this is an excellent opportunity to have a voice in where educational tax dollars should go.
A 2021 tax credit may be assigned to the Buena student technology account through April 18, and a 2022 tax credit through June 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone