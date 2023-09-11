SIERRA VISTA — A local 17-year-old boy died on Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 90 and Industry Drive.

The Sierra Vista Police Department received its first call related to this incident at 8:15 p.m. when the caller requested a welfare check for a “drunk person walking near the road.” SVPD received another call at 8:17 p.m. reporting that a driver possibly hit a pedestrian in the middle of the road. At 8:18 p.m. a third person reported that a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the road.

