SIERRA VISTA — A local 17-year-old boy died on Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 90 and Industry Drive.
The Sierra Vista Police Department received its first call related to this incident at 8:15 p.m. when the caller requested a welfare check for a “drunk person walking near the road.” SVPD received another call at 8:17 p.m. reporting that a driver possibly hit a pedestrian in the middle of the road. At 8:18 p.m. a third person reported that a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the road.
The first SVPD officer arrived on scene at 8:20 p.m. and called for additional support after assessing the situation. Zachary Teller, a 17-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was found deceased after being struck by a vehicle.
During the investigation, witnesses verified Teller was walking in the middle of the lane closest to the shoulder and was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses also confirmed the vehicle did swerve to avoid striking Teller. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, cooperated with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment.
This is an ongoing investigation and the Pima County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sierra Vista Police Department by calling (520) 452-7500.
