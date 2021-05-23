PHOENIX —The final competition of the 2021 track and field season had state qualifiers from around Cochise County competing in their respective championship meets May 13-15.
To qualify for state, athletes had to be ranked in the top 24 of their divisions’ individual events or the top 16 in one of the three relays.
The Benson Bobcats qualified 12 girls and eight boys for the Division IV state championships.
Competing for the Benson girls were: sophomore Alexandria Jennings who finished second in the javelin, third in the shot put, and the discus; sophomore Madison England seventh in the 100 hurdles, the 4x100, and the 4x400; junior Amity Hall in the 400 and the 4x400; junior Brooke Schmidt in the pole vault; junior Jenna Peterson in the shot put and discus; sophomore Briley Barney in the pole vault; sophomore Maggie Barker in the pole vault; freshman Bailey Hall in the 4x100 and the 4x400; freshman Ella Allred in the 1600 and the 4x400; freshman Trinity Foy in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100; and freshman Lauren McBride in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and the 4x100. The Benson girls’ team finished 13th in the state of the 35 placing teams.
Competing for the Benson boys were: senior Rolando Carrillo in the javelin; junior Alexis Torres finished seventh in the triple jump, and in 4x400; junior Devin Bowling in the long jump and the 4x400; junior Ryan Francione in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles; junior David Teso in the shot put, pole vault, discus, and 110 hurdles; junior Blake Johnson in the shot put and discus; sophomore Joseph Akers in the 4x400; sophomore Jake Swies in the pole vault; and freshman Aaric Myatt in the 4x400.
“We had a young team who competed well this year with both teams winning one invitational during the regular season (the boys won the Jerry Lee Invitational and the girls won the Morenci Invitational),” Benson varsity track and field coach Randy Barney said.
“This was a building year for us; I was grateful for the number of kids who came out for the team and worked hard all season. Even though we had a shortened season, it was awesome to get back to track and field this year — hopefully we will have a full season next year.”
The Bisbee Pumas qualified five girls and two boys for the Division IV state championships.
Competing for the Puma girls were: senior Brynn Lumpkin sixth in the 100 hurdles; senior Yasmin Morales seventh in the high jump; and the 4x100 team of Lumpkin, Morales, senior Jimena Valdez, and sophomore Rubi Luinstra finished eighth.
Competing for the Puma boys were: junior Edward Holly second in the shot put with a personal record of 49’06.50” and the discus; and junior Geoffrey Gribble second in the 200, fourth in the 100, and sixth in the 400. The Bisbee boys’ team finished 12th in the state of the 34 placing teams.
“We only had two boys competing in the state meet but we still finished twelfth out of thirty-four teams,” Bisbee varsity track and field coach Walt Edge said. “It was a real pleasure coaching this year. Our kids were top quality. I can’t say enough good things about them – they made my year. I wouldn’t trade them for anything. After 55 years, I will be retiring from coaching feeling good.”
The Douglas Bulldogs took two girls and three boys to the Division III state championships – all senior athletes who have competed for the Bulldogs for four years.
Competing for the Bulldog girls were: senior Stephanie Amaya in the pole vault; and senior Zenovia Orozco in the 300 hurdles.
Competing for the Bulldog boys were: senior Luis Felix who placed fifth in the triple jump and competed in the long jump and; senior Andre DeLaCruz in the pole vault; and senior Francisco Parra in the shot put and discus.
“I’m proud of all our athletes,” Douglas varsity track and field coach Donna Savill said. “Our seniors worked hard all four years. I’m proud of them and their accomplishments.”
The St. David Tigers took three girls and three boys to the Division IV state meet.
Competing for the Tigers girls were: senior Sydney Klump who placed third in the 400 with a person record of 1:01.42, third in the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 49.53, and fourth in the high jump; senior Alana Jones fourth in the shot put with a personal record of 32’01.75” and the discus; and freshman Anissa Jacquez third in the javelin. The St. David girls’ team finished seventh in the state of the 35 placing teams.
Competing for the Tigers boys were: sophomore Koy Richardson who placed eighth in the javelin, ninth in the high jump, and competed in the pole vault; junior Cody Didion in the high jump and long jump; and junior Zac Judd in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
“I’m impressed with how well our athletes did at state,” St. David varsity track and field coach Seneca Richardson said. “They are a good group of hard-working kids who set a good standard for our team; their work ethic is unmatched. I’m definitely going to miss our graduating seniors.”
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets took two girls and one boy to the Division IV state championships.
Competing for the Yellow Jacket girls were: junior Shia Yeh eighth in the 200 with a personal record of 27.94 and the 400; and freshman Reagan McGuire in the 800 and 1600.
Competing for the Yellow Jacket boys was senior Quinten Palmer who threw a personal record in the javelin with a 127’4”.
“All of our athletes worked hard and competed at their best,” Tombstone track and field coach Jake Winslow said. “I hope the best for Quinten’s future. It’s been fun watching him develop as an athlete and as a young man.”
The Valley Union Blue Devils took two boys to the Division IV state championships.
Competing for the Blue Devils were: sophomore Cody Pena in the high jump with a personal record of 5’8”; and sophomore Kolby Gilbreth in the pole vault with a personal record of 10’.
“Both Cody and Kolby set personal records,” Valley Union varsity track and field coach Alysha Elmer said. “I’m proud of them for achieving new PRs, working hard all season, and representing Valley Union at the state level.”
The Willcox Cowgirls took two girls and the Cowboys took one boy to the 2A state championships.
Competing for the Cowgirls were: sophomore Maylee Thompson who finished sixth in the javelin, seventh in the long jump with a personal record of 15’10”, the 100 and the 400; and junior Anna Vega in the triple jump with a personal record of 29’02”.
Competing for the Cowboys was senior Bridger Sanborn who placed fifth in the javelin, set a personal record in the 110 hurdles, and threw the discus.
“Our season ended on a high note, scoring points at the state championship meet,” Willcox varsity track and field coach Craig Hamilton said. “Our state performances were admirable; our athletes did well – we even had some personal records.”